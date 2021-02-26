PVDF Membrane Market Critical Insights, Trends and Forecast till 2031

PVDF Membrane Market: an Overview

Polyvinylidene fluoride or polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) membranes are used mostly for laboratory purposes such as bind biomolecules through hydrophobic interactions, amino acid analysis and protein sequencing of small amounts of proteins. PVDF membranes are preferred over nitrocellulose owing to high protein binding capacity of PVDF membrane. Protein molecules bind to PVDF membranes through hydrophobic and dipole interactions which adds to the list of advantages of why PVDF membrane is preferred over the nitrocellulose membrane. Demand of the PVDF membranes has substantially risen over the past half-decade owing to consumer inclination towards PVDF membrane due to the aforementioned properties of the PVDF membrane. Rapid utilization of PVDF membrane in the field of nano-filtration has driven the market in the historical period. Moreover, biopharmaceutical compnaies utilizing PVDF membrane in filtration application is set to provide thrust to the PVDF membrane in long-run. Global PVDF Membrane market is forecast to witness absolute growth at a higher digit CAGR between 2020 and 2030. Rising demand from biopharmaceutical, technical and food & beverage applications has positively impacted PVDF Membrane market.

Claim Sample Report For FREE @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4937

Demand Spike from Hydrophobic PVDF Membrane is set to Provide Thrust the Market

The two major membrane types include hydrophobic and hydrophilic PVDF membrane. Hydrophobic PVDF membrane market captures majority of the market owing to its extensive application in filtration, blotting, separation, filtration and bundle of other applications which has immensely driven the market in the historical period is set to remain in the same pace over the forecast period

COVID-19 to Boost the PVDF Membrane Market

COVID-19 or Novel corona virus has not only shattered the movement of the people but also the production and trade of the major products in the market. But in the perspective of the PVDF market growth. The demand of PVDF membranes has immensely risen by the laboratories performing extensive protein sequencing in the 2nd & 3rd quarter of FY2020. Market has grown rapidly grown on the back of rise in demand of PVDF membranes by research laboratories performing COVID-19 protein sequencing owing to the high protein binding capacity of the PVDF membrane. Pandemic has negatively impacted the prices of the PVDF owing to the surge in demand of PVDF membrane.

Segmentation analysis of PVDF Membrane Market

The global PVDF Membrane market is bifurcated into four major segments: type, technology, application, end-use and region.

On the basis of type, PVDF Membrane market has been segmented as follows:

Hydrophillic

Hydrophobic

On the basis of technology, PVDF Membrane market has been segmented as follows:

Ultrafiltration

Nanofiltration

Microfiltration

Others

On the basis of application, PVDF Membrane market has been segmented as follows:

Separation

Purification

Blotting

Filtration

Others

On the basis of End-use, PVDF Membrane market has been segmented as follows:

Biopharmaceutical

Biotech industries

Food & Beverages

Research Institutions

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, PVDF Membrane market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Get Access to TOC Covering 200+ Topics @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4937

PVDF Membrane Market: Regional Outlook

From regional perspective, Europe holds for largest market share in global PVDF membrane market. Research activities and the level of biological operations uptake in the historical period. This has provided an immense opportunity for the PVDF membrane market to grow in Europe region. Moreover, rise in demand of PVDF owing to COVID-19 has immensely shifted the trade curves to the right. Followed by Europe, North America accounts for less than 25% of the global PVDF membrane market. Market is growing at a steady pace in this region owing to the rise in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical operations, which provides enough push for the demand requisite in the region.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4937

East Asia and South Asia & Oceania are growing at a moderate pace as the region is still inclined towards using nitrocellulose and “other going to be obsolete membranes”. Latin America and Middle East & Africa account for minute demand share.

PVDF Membrane Market: Key Players

Global PVDF Membrane market is slightly fragmented in nature with presence of numerous international players. Key players in market are focused towards expansions through partnerships and acquisitions. These players aim to provide a scattering range of PVDF Membrane suited for different commercial and industrial purposes. Key players in global PVDF Membrane market are Arkema S.A, Solvay S.A, 3M Company, SABIC, Kureha Corporation, Dyneon Gmbh, Daikin Industries Ltd Agiplast, SKC, Shanghai Ofluorine Co., Limited, Shanghai 3f New Materials Company Limited, Zhejiang Fotech International Co. Ltd., Zhuzhouhongda Polymer Materials Co. Ltd. and Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates