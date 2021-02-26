Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market Share, Business Strategy and Forecast 2027

Felton, California , USA, Feb 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global two wheeler hub motor market is projected to attain USD 16.9 billion by the end 2027. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% throughout the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. Rising demand for electric vehicles owing to rising concerns for environment and global warming is projected to boost the market growth. Moreover, advantages such as high performance, cost-effectiveness, and easy installation are projected to fuel the demand for two-wheeler hub motors over the forecast period.

Furthermore, various government are taking initiatives to encourage people to use electric vehicles in order to reduce their carbon footprints are anticipated to drive the market. For instance, government is such as China, U.S., and India are giving subsidies to increase the penetration of electric vehicles. Moreover, OEMs are launching electric vehicles with high power to cater to rising demand for zero-emission vehicles which thereby projected to fuel the market growth.

The segment of electric bike accounted for the largest market share of USD 4.5 billion in 2019 owing to factors like high torque, high speed and power, and extended range. In addition, these motors offer better handling of vehicles owing to their lightweight feature. All these factors are anticipated to drive the segment’s growth over the forecast period.

In 2019, the segment of geared hum motor held the largest market share of more than 79% and is anticipated to maintain its leading position from 2020 to 2027 owing to its easy-controllable feature. On the other hand, the segment of gearless hub motor is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027. This growth is attributed to factors such as high torque and power provided by these motors.

Key players are continuously engaged in taking strategic initiatives such as M&A, joint ventures, new product development, and strategic partnerships to retain their market share.

Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market: Key Players

MAC SHANGHAI ELECTRIC MOTOR COMPANY LTD, S MOTOR, TDCM, Heinzmann GmbH and Co. KG., NTN Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd., and Schaeffler Technologies AG and Co. KG.

