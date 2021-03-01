Coating Additives Market is anticipated to surpass US$ 9 Bn mark by 2029 | Ashland Inc., BYK-Chemie GmbH (Altana), The Dow Chemical Company

The coatings industry has been significantly impacted by stringent emission norms in the recent past, compelling manufacturers to shift from conventional coatings to sustainable bio-based coatings. Coating manufacturers have strict VOC emission permits driven by stringent regulations proffered by local and state authorities. In response to these emission regulations, technological advancements are focused on the development of natural additives. This will propel the growth of the global coating additives market – anticipated to surpass US$ 9 Bn mark by 2029, states Fact.MR in its newest, insightful report.

Key Takeaways of the Coating Additives Market

Fact.MR states that preference for water-based coatings over solvent-based coatings by consumers, makes water based coatings a leading formulation, accounting for around 60% of the global market share

Acrylic-based and urethane-based coatings are widely used across applications, accounting for around half of the global demand for coating additives

According to Fact. MR, fluoropolymer coating additives are anticipated to witness an exponential growth of around 6% throughout the forecast period on the back of an increasing requirement for high temperature resistant and corrosion resistant additives

Wetting agent and foam control segments are high growth segments among all primary functions of coating additives, and are likely to create a collective incremental opportunity of around US$ 1.5 Bn by 2029

Demand for architectural coatings would increase by as much as 1.5X over the next decade owing to the rapid infrastructural growth in emerging nations.

Coating additives market in the North America and Europe regions is highly affected by regulatory policies resulting in a moderate growth of around 4% in these regions till 2029.

East Asia, on the back of China, is expected to maintain its front running position throughout the forecast period, accounting for over 30% of the global share in the coating additives market

Top 5 players in the coating additives market hold around 45-50% share of the global coating additives market

To gain prominence in the competitive market, manufacturers such as Elementis plc and AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals (Nouryon) have included natural coating additives in their product portfolios.

“Coating additives manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by adding sustainable and multifunctional additives, which are anticipated to witness high demand in the foreseeable future,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Prominent Stakeholders Are Taming Manufacturing Complexity Through R&D Centered Around Bio-Friendly Additives

Fact.MR opines that the Coating additives market is consolidated with a handful of market players accounting for over 40% share in the market. The critical strategy of manufacturers is expansion of production facilities for sustainable and VOC exempted coating additives, especially in matured markets such as Europe and North America. Here government regulations are stricter leading to slow growth in demand for conventional coating additives.

In order to remain relevant in the coating additives market, manufacturers have invested in extensive R&D activities to meet the requirements for low VOC content and product innovation, mainly centered towards bio-based, environment-friendly coating additives.

