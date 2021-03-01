3D Glasses Chargers Market 2018 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

With rising trend of multi-dimensional theatrical experiences, the demand for 3D glasses chargers is also revving up. Mushrooming number of 3D cinema theatres, the use of 3D glasses chargers have also taken off significantly. The evolving customer specifications are pointing toward rising demand for 3D glasses chargers that are competent of charging multiple glasses simultaneously i.e. ability of supporting 40 pairs at one point of time. With the increasing buying power of new-age consumers, both across the developed and emerging economies, the demand for 3D television systems is scaling up, creating a substantial demand for 3D glasses chargers. Rising permeation of internet have resulted in increasing fad for high-definition gaming systems, which in turn is likely to provide the much-need fillip to sales of 3D glasses chargers.

Manufacturers of 3D glasses chargers are vying to offer products with authentic approvals and CE, FCC marks for boosting their product reliability. Manufacturers of 3D glasses chargers are vying to emplace prompt deliverables for enhanced customer experience. With not only focusing on quality approvals, the manufacturing companies of 3D glasses chargers are also oriented toward high product performance. With new 3D glasses with ergonomic designs and high-scale technologies used, the demand for high performance 3D glasses chargers are also witnessing significant hike.

Global 3D Glasses Chargers Market: Overview

Many vendors across the globe have been gradually implementing advanced charging technologies that allow quick charging and have low chances of battery replacement. Attributing to advancements in charging technologies, 3D glasses chargers now come with an automatic power function that enables users that detects the low battery and charge the 3D glasses. These 3D glasses chargers are also designed to be used with projectors and 3D TVs. The growing adoption of 3D glasses chargers in cinema theatres and gaming has led to an increase in the use of 3D glasses chargers in the media and entertainment sector. These chargers charge glasses when the status light on the glasses flashes red, which indicates low battery. A USB wall charging device is also used to charge 3D glasses directly from the wall power outlet. One of the major problems faced while charging 3D glasses chargers that come with different USB ports is the possible incompatibility with the 3D glasses used by consumers. The market for 3D glasses chargers has been registering significant growth, owing to the increasing use of 3D glasses in cinema theatres and gaming. Also, many vendors offer 4-Port USB charging stations that enable users to charge up to 4 pairs of 3D glasses at once. 3D glasses chargers also allow in saving space that replaces many electrical outlets. These chargers can also be used to charge other electronic devices such as MP3 players, iPads, iPhones and other smart devices.

Development of a variety of 3D glass chargers and increase in the application of 3D glasses for various applications in media & entertainment and consumer electronics industries are the key trends expected to contribute to the growth of the 3D glasses chargers market.

Global 3D Glasses Chargers Market: Dynamics

The rise in the usage of 3D glasses chargers in theatres and gaming applications is a key factor driving the adoption of 3D glasses chargers. Also, these 3D glasses chargers come with a multifunction USB port charging that enables charging through a laptop by connecting a USB cable. In addition to this, the increasing usage of animation technology in the media and entertainment sector drives the demand for 3D glass chargers.

The high cost of 3D glasses chargers is a factor that may hinder the growth of the 3D glasses chargers market.

Global 3D Glasses Chargers Market: Segmentation

The 3D glasses chargers market can be segmented on the basis of type and region.

By Type

Wired

Wireless

By Sales Channel

Online Stores

Multi-brand Stores

Brand Stores

Global 3D Glasses Chargers Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global 3D glasses chargers market include Samsung Electronics, EPSON, NVIDIA, Quantum 3D, Hi-Shock, etc.

Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Western Europe, dominates the 3D glasses chargers market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness higher growth due to the presence of prominent players in China. The demand for 3D glasses chargers in Western Europe is increasing and is expected to contribute to the market growth. A primary growth factor is the introduction of advanced charging solutions by the players operating in the market. Latin America and MEA are projected to contribute a significant share of the global market over the forecast period.

