Cloud Access Security Brokers Market to See Incredible Growth During 2018 2028

With the rapid adoption of cloud deployment models by enterprises for different software and enterprises operational executions, the need for maintaining security is increasing. Cloud access security brokers is an emerging technology used primarily for securing the tremendously increased adoption of cloud services along with users’ access to them since the users can be from within and outside of the traditional enterprise perimeter. The demand for cloud access security brokers deployment at the enterprise level is rising rapidly as security and privacy issues must be addressed. Enterprises are increasingly preferring cloud access security brokers due to their extended applications in maintaining and improving security. That apart, Cloud access security brokers also allow operating units to procure and manage their cloud resources on their own. In addition to this, enterprises, these days, use data collected by cloud access security brokers for various functions other than security, such as monitoring usage of cloud service for budgeting purposes.

A cloud access security broker (CABS) is a software tool. Cloud access security brokers are deployed in organizations’ on-premises infrastructure and deployment over cloud is also possible. Cloud access security brokers are used as a gatekeeper which allows organizations to maximize the boundaries of security offered by them beyond their infrastructure.

Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The demand for cloud access security brokers is expected to be significantly fuelled by the fact that they deliver differentiating capabilities in comparison to other traditional security controls, such as secure web gateways (SWGs), web application firewalls (WAFs) and enterprise firewalls. In addition to this, using cloud access security brokers enterprises allows organizations to maintain consistent policy and governance in a parallel manner in different areas, including users, devices and across various cloud services. Application of cloud access security brokers for getting improved visibility and effective control over user activities as well as sensitive data are some of the other factors driving the growth of the cloud access security brokers market. Also, the enforcement of different security access controls, such as encryption and device profiling, becomes easier with the use of cloud access security brokers. Cloud access security brokers can also provide additional services for security enhancements, such as credential mapping while single sign-on is not available. On the other hand, low adoption rate of cloud access security brokers and higher deployment cost are some of the major factors hindering the growth of the cloud access security brokers market.

Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market: Segmentation

The global cloud access security brokers market is segmented on the basis of component, vertical, organisation size and region.

Segmentation Based on Component:

On the basis of component, the cloud access security brokers market is segmented into software and services.

Segmentation Based on Vertical:

On the basis of vertical, the cloud access security brokers market is segmented into categories based on industries which are using cloud access security brokers. The vertical segment includes BFSI, manufacturing, government, IT & telecommunication, healthcare and others.

Segmentation Based on Organization Size:

On the basis of organization size, the cloud access security brokers market is segmented into small enterprises, medium enterprises and large enterprises..

Segmentation Based on Region:

On the basis of region, the cloud access security brokers market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Eastern Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, and MEA.

Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market: Industry Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global cloud access security brokers market are Skyhigh Networks, Netskope, Protegrity, Bitglass, Cisco Systems, Inc., Forcepoint, Microsoft Cloud App Security, CipherCloud and others. Cloud Access Security Brokers manufacturers are continuously focusing on bringing innovations in their products.

Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market: Region Wise Outlook

North America dominates the global cloud access security brokers market due to the dense presence of cloud access security brokers vendors in this region. European countries are the second largest market in terms of cloud access security brokers demand as enterprises in this region are increasingly deploying cloud access security brokers for controlling data loss and real-time monitoring of the network data. APEJ region is expected to grow at significant CAGR over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization in this region resulting in increased data traffic and simultaneously growing security threats, which in turn, will enhance the deployment of cloud access security brokers over the forecast period. Japan will be next in line in the global cloud access security brokers market. However, the MEA region market is expected to grow at moderate CAGR in the Cloud access security brokers market.

