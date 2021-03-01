Plasma Display Module Market to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period 2018 2028

Plasma display module is a flat panel module mostly used in televisions. A plasma display module contains a plasma that consists of electronically charged ionized gases. Plasma display modules have a wide colour gamut and very low luminance. A Plasma Display Module Market produces deeper black, which enables a superior contrast ratio. The colour reproduction of a plasma display module is very similar to CRTs as it uses similar phosphors.

Moreover, plasma display modules do not suffer image degradation like LCDs. Plasma display modules have a wider viewing angle as compared to LCDs. Plasma display modules provide improved display performance, have faster response time, high refresh rates and superior uniformity. Plasma module displays are tailor made to stimulate low-temperature plasma systems and sources. Plasma display modules perform in all the space dimension, which include 1D, 2D and 3D.

Plasma display modules are a set of parallel conductors placed at right angles to each other and are deposited on a glass plate with a very small space between plates that are filled with gas. Each intersection of the two-placed conductor defines a single cell. These single cells are energised to produce a gas discharge, thus forming a dot-matrix display. Plasma display modules are filled with tiny lined cells with ionised phosphor gas. One pixel of a plasma display module comprises three cells. These cells sandwiched between x and y axis panel are selected by charging x and y electrodes. The charge enables the gas to emit ultraviolet light, which causes phosphor to generate colour. The amount of charge and combination of three colours, i.e. red, blue and green, determines the colour displayed on the plasma display module. Plasma display modules are of high quality and for large video formats. Plasma display modules are mostly used for high-definition DVDs. Several developments in plasma display modules with reference to technology, the steady growth of the market, along with recent developments & innovations are among factors expected to drive the global plasma display market during the forecast period.

Plasma Display Module Market: Drivers and challenges

Features, such as enhanced video quality, improved performance and faster response time, have increased the adoption of plasma display modules and are significantly contributing to the growth of the global plasma display module market. The increasing adoption of large screen TVs and laptops is significantly contributing to the growth of the global plasma display module market.

Challenges associated with the plasma display module market are flickering issues, heavy weight as compared to LED displays and loss in the luminosity of phosphorus over the time. These are some of the critical issues adversely affecting the growth of the global plasma display module market during the forecast period. However, vendors are continuously focused on improving plasma display modules and are expected to overcome these challenges during the forecast period.

Plasma Display Module Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on the application:

The plasma display module market is segmented based on applications into TVs, desktops, digital signage and others.

Segmentation based on the end-user:

The plasma display module market is segmented based on the end-user into commercial, residential and others.

Plasma Display Module Market: Key Players

Some of the key players associated with plasma display module market are Vishay Semiconductors, Planar, NEC Display Solutions, FUJITSU, Samsung Corporation, OKAYA and LG Corporation.

Plasma Display Module Market: Regional Overview

The plasma display module market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ and Middle East & Africa. Presently, APEJ holds the largest share of the plasma display module market due to an increase in disposable income in emerging countries.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the plasma module market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated plasma display module market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to plasma display module market segments such as geographies, application and end-user.

