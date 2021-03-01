Demand for Alphanumeric LCD modules to Remain Strong, Despite COVID-19 impact

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

With the rapid increase in production of consumer electronics from past few years, the demand for electronic parts is rising in a parallel manner and alphanumeric LCD module is one of them. Manufacturers of alphanumeric LCD modules are focusing on designing standard configurations so that the international level sales is carried out in more effective manners. The standard sizes are available such as alphanumeric LCD 16×2, 8×1 and 40×4, and others. The applications of alphanumeric LCD modules are getting extended day by day as the advancement is introduced by manufacturers to improve the usability of alphanumeric LCD modules. Moreover, to satisfy increasing demand, manufacturers are creating displays so that different characters such as letters including capital or small, any number, and punctuation marks, such as comma, period and backslash.

Alphanumeric LCD modules are increasingly used across different industry verticals to display characters or numbers. The alphanumeric LCD modules market is expected to show significant growth rate as the manufacturers are increasingly focusing on investments in the field of research and development of the alphanumeric LCD modules so that the more advanced products are made available to the end users. The applications of alphanumeric LCD modules is expected to increase due to its ability to display sharpened texts, high contrast, and also the availability of different combinations in text and background colors.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1677

Global Alphanumeric LCD modules Market: Drivers and Restraints

The fact that alphanumeric LCD modules are available as per the number of characters required in each row and number of rows is creating flexibility for the end users resulting into increasing deployment. Also, customers can use alphanumeric LCD modules as per their display character requirements as ‘number of rows x number of characters’ are total letters or numbers which can be displayed. The other factor driving the growth of alphanumeric LCD modules is its increasing application in terminals, machinery, and signboards to display text and numeric information. In addition to this, availability of different display options right from 8 character x 1 line displays to 40 characters x 4 line displays and different character sizes varying from large to small is resulting into diversified applications of the alphanumeric LCD modules. With the constant innovations, the alphanumeric LCDs are now being used as they consume less power and also can be integrated into various consumer electronics products resulting in increasing demand for alphanumeric LCD modules. On the other hand, the availability of alphanumeric LCD modules at low prices due to the entry of new players from developing countries, shortage of electronic components is a significant challenge for the established players in this market.

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1677

Global Alphanumeric LCD Modules Market: Segmentation

The global alphanumeric LCD modules market is segmented on the basis of the display pattern and region.

Segmentation Based on Display Pattern:

On the basis of display pattern, the alphanumeric LCD modules market is segmented into 8 x 1, 8 x 2, 12 x 2, 16 x 1, 16 x 2, 16 x 4, 20 x 2, 20 x 4, 20 x 3, 40 x 2, 40 x 4. The segmentation is performed on the basis of total number of characters to be displayed on alphanumeric LCD modules. For example, 8 x 1 alphanumeric LCD modules displays 8 characters in one row.

Segmentation Based on Region:

On the basis of region, the alphanumeric LCD modules market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Eastern Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, and MEA.

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1677

Global Alphanumeric LCD modules Market: Industry Key Players

The global vendors for alphanumeric LCD modules include Xiamen Eshine Display Co., Ltd.,Bigbook (DG) Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., ShenZhen Better Group Limited, RONBO ELECTRONICS LIMITED, RAYSTAR OPTRONICS, INC., WINSTAR Display Co., Ltd, Newhaven Display International, Inc. and others. Alphanumeric LCD modules manufacturers are coming up with the new features and more advanced functionalities of the displays for sustaining in the global competition.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates