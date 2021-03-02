Studio52 Featured in the List of Top Animation Explainer Video Production Companies in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Studio52, a leading audiovisual media production company in Dubai, was recently featured by Village Talkies in their list of “Top Animation Explainer Video Production Companies in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia”.

It feels great to be acknowledged by a peer company as one of the “Top Animation Explainer Video Production Companies in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia”. It’s not every day that you see a competing brand acknowledge your work. This year is truly bringing us good surprises one after the other.

Village Talkies is a professional corporate video production house and animation company in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This year it listed some of the best animation video makers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Center East including Bahrain and UAE. We are happy to be a part of this list that acknowledges the remarkable work being done by all the animation video companies in Riyadh.

Since our establishment, Studio52 has worked with many clients and committed to delivering quality results every time. We aim to deliver excellence in every project we undertake, be it customizing needs according to the client’s request, handling tight deadlines, or giving creative solutions. We have served 5000+ customers with great product videos, animation videos, explainer videos, corporate videos for their advertising and marketing needs.

About Studio52:

Studio 52 first started its operations in 1977 and has evolved into a unique combination of creative media production, technology, and creative digital design agency with our regional head office in Dubai.

We are a go-to and reliable Video, Audio, Safety, Animation, Timelapse, Technology, 360* VR, Digital Marketing company.

We now operate full-fledged operations in multiple countries with a well-integrated pool of creative resources. We embrace change. We drive it by setting new standards. Top-class customer service is at the core of our operations. Once a client works with us, they always work with us. We treat them all as a KING. After all, we are because of them.



Visit for more information- https://studio52.tv