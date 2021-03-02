North America Region To Remain One Of The Leading Markets For Maternity Personal Care Products

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The rise in the number of working women and the growing demand from developing regions are the primary factors that will aid in the maternity personal care products market. The rising alertness about complexity at birth and fertility issues are increasing the usage of maternity personal care products during pregnancy. Launching and developing of numerous kind of high-quality and improved maternity personal care products are creating large customer base across the globe, which leads to increase the global maternity personal care products market. The increasing availability of superior healthcare services and the rise in life expectancy rate across the world is one of the major factors attributing to the growth of the global maternity personal care products market. The maternity personal care products include various kinds of merchandise such as stretchmark minimizers, toning lotions, breast creams, firming lotions, itching prevention creams, among others.

Global Maternity Personal Care Products Market Dynamics

The factors driving maternity personal care products market include the introduction of advanced stretch mark product and offers by retailers and manufacturer in maternity personal care products market. Stretch marks prevention products are projected to collect a more significant amount of revenue in the coming years due to an increase in the demand for maternity personal care products to keep the skin healthy and hydrated during pregnancy. It has been observed that women are using maternity personal care products during the maternity period. This could be on account of the increasing preference for more effective and safer products. Skin moisturizers, facial cleansers, and other organic and natural maternity personal care products could achieve a high demand with the growing awareness about unwanted chemicals present in other products and their harmful effects. The growth of the world maternity personal care products market is foretold to improve on the back of the swelling demand for organic and natural products.

The factors restraining maternity personal care products markets are the high price of the product and the unprivileged distribution channel. Less awareness in lower economies also hinders the growth of maternity personal care products market.

Global Maternity Personal Care Products Market Segmentation

The maternity personal care products market segmentation includes product type, application, sales channel and regions.

Maternity personal care products market can be segmented on the basis of product type as:

Hair care

Skincare

Oral Hygiene

Bath Products

Skincare products have a significant market share concerning other product types, due to the extensive advertisement of skin care by leading manufacturers across the globe. Skincare product are gaining substantial attention among women.

Maternity personal care products market can be segmented on the basis of applications as:

Hospitals

Residential

Health care center

Maternal And Child Care Service Centre

Maternity personal care products market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel as:

Third-party online channel

Specialty Store

Drug Store

Others

Maternity personal care products market can be segmented in terms of region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Global Maternity Personal Care Products Market Regional Outlook

There could be a higher demand for maternity personal care products in the APEJ region due to a large number of people belonging to the age group of 25 to 35 years. APEJ is envisaged to score a colossal amount of share of the international maternity personal care products market. North America has the largest market share concerning maternity personal care products, followed by Europe. Increasing product penetration, the rise in the number of marketing initiatives, and growing per capita expenditure are some of the factors helping the region to rank higher in the maternity personal care products market.

Global Maternity Personal Care Products Market Key Players

Key manufacturers of maternity personal care products market are:

The Himalaya Drug Company

L’Oréal

E.T. Browne Drug

Bella B Natural Bodycare

Soft Style

The Boppy Company

Prairie Bloom

Merz Pharma

Earth Mama

The hut Group

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, rail track, and material type.

