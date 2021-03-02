Sifter Fitment Market 2017-2025| Competitors, Business Strategy and Key Players Analysis

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

A surge in the overall product consumption across the world has constituted the price hikes on packaged goods. Miscellany in demand for different packaging solutions comes to play a vital role in categorizing the products on the basis of the functioning, protecting the goods and their enhancement of appearance attributes. The market for caps & closures is expected to flourish owing to the preference of plastic caps & closures as they are light in weight and cost-effective. Cap is an integral part of a container for easy opening and closing. Sifter fitment is a type of closure that has multiple holes for dispensing out the content. These fitments are mostly used in foodservice restaurants for salt, pepper, and spices dispensing. Sifter fitment is used to dispense the content from a container such as a bottle or a jar. Manufacturers offer sifter fitments for different container type, cap type, and material type. Sifter fitments are designed to allow content by shaking the container. These fitments are used in a wide range of applications such as in food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Global Sifter Fitment Market: Segmentation

The global sifter fitment market has been categorized on the basis of container type, cap type, material type, size, and end-use.

On the basis of container type, the global sifter fitment market has been segmented as:

Bottles

Jars

On the basis of cap type, the global sifter fitment market has been segmented as:

Flip top cap

Side Pour Cap

Others

On the basis of material type, the global sifter fitment market has been segmented as:

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

On the basis of size, the global sifter fitment market has been segmented as:

Up to 35 mm

35 mm to 45 mm

45 mm to 55 mm

55 mm to 65 mm

On the basis of end-use, the global sifter fitment market has been segmented as:

Food

Household

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Sifter Fitment Market: Drivers & Restraints

The market for sifter is characterized by the presence of well-established and multinational players with a strong foothold in the caps & closures market to supply & support the dispensing requirements of their customer base. The growth of global sifter fitment is primarily driven by food and cosmetics industry owing to their use in packaging of powdered and granular products. Sifter fitments find their use in food service restaurants, quick service restaurants, cafeterias, etc. These fitments are used for controlled dispensing of the products. Sifter fitment offers easy to use functionality and is convenient. Manufacturers operating in the sifter market also provide customization as per the customer needs. Plastic is being mostly used for manufacturing of the sifter fitments owing to cost-effectiveness and light-weight. These fitments are used for different containers such as metal, plastic and glass containers. These factors are expected to further boost towards the growth of the global sifter fitment market during the forecast period. Despite the positive outlook, the availability of the alternative solutions such as side pour caps or sifter spout caps, which have holes in the cap itself might hamper the growth of the global market for sifter fitment market. However, the global sifter fitment market is expected to have a positive outlook over the forecast period.

Global Sifter Fitment Market: Regional Outlook

Globally, the market for sifter fitment is divided into seven key regions – North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan.

Sifter Fitment Market: Some of the Key Players

Following are some of the key players operating in the sifter fitment market are Richards Glass Co. Ltd., Silgan Plastics Corporation, Aaron Packaging, Inc., Berlin Packaging L.L.C., O.Berk Company, LLC, Reliable Caps LLC, among other. Many more unorganized and local players are expected to contribute to the global sifter fitment market during the forecast period.

The sifter fitment market report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, substrate, end use.

