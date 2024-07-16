Caprolactam Market s expected to grow steadily at a 3.9% CAGR and reach USD 21.9 Billion by 2032 | FMI Study

The global Caprolactam Market is poised for steady growth, fueled by the expanding nylon industry. With a current market value of USD 15.0 billion in 2022, the market is projected to reach a substantial USD 21.9 billion by 2032. This represents a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% over the next decade.

A key driver behind this exceptional growth is the escalating demand for nylon clothing, particularly within the sports industry. The surge in demand is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling the caprolactam market to unprecedented heights.

At the heart of the caprolactam industry, Nylon 6 fiber is emerging as a dominant force, accounting for over three-fifths of caprolactam consumption globally. The growing demand for Nylon 6 resin in film production is further fueling the upward trajectory of caprolactam sales.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has turned the spotlight on the healthcare industry and subsequently impacted the Global Caprolactam Industry. Severe shortages of critical medical supplies and a rapid rise in several COVID-19 cases have resulted in a revolution rather than an evolution in the healthcare ecosystems. Consequently, the impact is noticeable in the market.

Following government measures, particularly social distancing norms and stay-at-home orders, doctors are delaying or postponing elective surgeries unless critical to prevent the spread of the virus to individuals with comorbidities or chronic conditions. Additionally, movement restrictions and supply chain disruptions have created a logistical nightmare for market players, leading to severe product shortages in the global marketplace.

The FMI’s report includes an interesting chapter on the preliminary impact of COVID-19 on the market. This allows both leading and emerging market players to understand the market scenario during a crisis and aids them in making sound decisions to gain a distinct competitive edge.

Caprolactam Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents a comprehensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players active in the Caprolactam industry. Competitive information detailed in the Caprolactam market report has been based on innovative product launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation of each market player. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Caprolactam market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

Advansix Inc.

Alpek S.A.B. De C.V.

The Aquafil Group

BASF SE

China Petrochemical Development Corporation

Important Questions Answered in the Caprolactam Market Report

Which end-user remains the top revenue contributor in different regional markets?

At what rate has the global Caprolactam industry been expanding during the forecast period?

How will the global Caprolactam market look like by the end of the forecast period?

What innovative strategies are adopted by Global Caprolactam Industry players to stay ahead of the pack?

players to stay ahead of the pack? What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Caprolactam industry?

Caprolactam Market: Segmentation

Valuable information covered in the FMI’s Caprolactam industry report has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

By Application:

Nylon 6 Fibres Textile Filament Industrial Filament Carpet Filament Staple Filament

Nylon 6 Engineering Plastics Automotive Electrical & Electronics Consumer Goods Industrial/Machinery Wire & Cable Others

Films Food Packaging Pharmaceutical Packaging Agricultural Packaging

Others

Key Offerings of the Report

Growth Drivers and Opportunities: Comprehensive analysis of growth-driving factors and opportunities for market players in different regional markets

Recent Trends and Forecasts: Detailed assessment of the latest trends, technological developments, and forecasts for a 5-year or 10-year period.

Segmental Analysis: Extensive analysis of each segment and factors differentiating the role of these segments in market revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis

Regional Market Forecast: Thorough analysis of each regional market to arm stakeholders with the necessary information to make critical decisions

Competitive Landscape: All-inclusive insights on both leading and emerging players vying for a slice of the Caprolactam industry

