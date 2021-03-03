Rift Valley Fever Testing Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Rift valley fever (RVF), a viral zoonosis that commonly affects animals, has the capacity to infect humans. One of the recent outbreaks of rift valley fever have been reported in the Republic of Niger on August 11, 2016, with 105 suspected cases including 28 deaths of RVF in humans. According to World Health Organization, there is an urgent need for accelerated R&D for human treatments of RVF. Two types of tests, IgG and IgM antibody enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) assay are widely adopted for rift valley fever testing.

Continuous efforts of scientists and researchers on the discovery of effective treatment is likely to contribute to the development of rift valley fever testing market. Although the disease has been reported only in Africa and the Middle East, it can spread easily and poses a big threat to other countries which in turn is likely to influence the growth of rift valley fever testing market. Further, increasing incidences of the disease among the livestock as well as humans is expected to drive the rift valley fever testing market. However, lack of awareness regarding RVF among rural population and high cost associated with the treatment may create hindrance in the rift valley fever testing market.

Rift Valley Fever is an acute mosquito born viral disease caused by a virus belonging to the family Bunyaviridae and the genus Phlebovirus. It is a fever causing virus which most commonly affects domesticated animals, such as cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats and camel. The virus also has the ability to infect and cause illnesses in human beings. Rift valley fever was first reported in livestock by veterinary officers in Kenya’s Rift Valley in the early 1910’s. Rift valley fever exists in most of the sub-saharan Africa, Western Africa and Madagascar, but it is also found in the Eastern and Southern regions of Africa where sheep and cattle are reared. Rift valley fever outbreak was also reported in Saudi Arabia in September, 2000. Outbreaks of rift valley fever increase the likelihood of contact between humans and deceased animals, which can lead to an epidemic of rift valley fever in humans. In 1977, the virus was detected in Egypt and caused a large outbreak in both humans and animals, resulting in over 600 human deaths in the country.

Rift Valley Fever Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

Although rift valley fever is only confined to Middle-East and Africa, it can easily spread to other countries. The incidences of rift valley fever peak in the summer, which is essentially the season when the virus gets optimum conditions to grow. Increasing incidence rates and prevalence of rift valley fever are the major factors expected to drive the rift valley testing market during the forecast period. However, costs associated with the diagnostic testing in Middle-East and Africa is a leading restraining factor that might hinder the growth of the rift valley fever testing market.

Rift Valley Fever Testing Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the rift valley fever testing market has been segmented on the basis of test type, end users and region.

Based on test type, the global rift valley fever testing market is segmented into:

Reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) assay.

IgG and IgM antibody enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA)

Based on end user, the global rift valley fever testing market is segmented into:

Diagnostic Centers

Veterinary Clinics

Research Laboratories

Based on region, the global rift valley fever testing market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

China

Japan

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Rift Valley Fever Testing Market: Overview

The global market for rift valley fever testing is highly competitive with various players operating in the global space. Both the test types — reverse transcriptase PCR and ELISA — are some of the most common techniques used in research, clinical diagnosis and related markets. Some of the established brands of rift valley fever testing are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S), Merck KGaA (Germany), New England Biolabs, Inc., (U.S), Promega (U.S), Illumina, Inc, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) and F.Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd. (Switzerland).

Rift Valley Fever Testing Market: Regional Wise Outlook

Geographically, the global rift valley fever testing market is classified into 8 regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to be a leader in rift valley fever testing market owing to concentration of key market players in the region. The market in Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific is expected to grow at significant CAGR due to expansion of rift valley fever product offerings by key players. Europe is expected to hold the second largest share in the global rift valley fever testing market throughout the forecast period.

Rift Valley Fever Testing Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the major players in the rift valley fever testing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S), Merck KGaA (Germany), New England Biolabs, Inc., (U.S), Promega (U.S), Illumina, Inc, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), F.Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands), Becton, Dickson and Company (U.S), Biocartis NV (Belgium), Bioline Reagents Limited (United Kingdom), Dnavision SA (Belgium), Eppendorf AG (Germany) and Exiqon A/S (Denmark).

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

