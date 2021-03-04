Bone Growth Stimulator Market Worth $1.41 billion – Global Key Players, Trends, Industry Size & Forecast

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — Major Growth Boosting Factors: The growing patient preference for non-invasive and minimally invasive surgical treatments, increasing target patient population, and procedural benefits offered by bone stimulation devices in bone fracture treatments are some key factors propelling the growth of the Bone Growth Stimulator Market. However, limited medical reimbursement for bone stimulation products and high treatment costs associated with BMP and PRP products may hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market is estimated to reach USD 1.41 billion, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Procedural benefits offered by bone stimulation devices in bone fracture treatment;

Bone growth stimulation devices offer a cost-effective and safer alternative mode to treat orthopedic diseases as compared to traditional surgical therapies for nonunion bone fractures. These devices have been reported to shorten the patient’s hospital stay as well as lessen the risks of complications and infections. This is expected to aid the adoption of bone growth stimulation products among key end users. This is also augmented by clinical evidence that validates the clinical efficacy of bone growth stimulation products in the effective and rapid bone regeneration as compared to traditional methodologies.

As of 2015, the average treatment cost saving for diabetes patients in the U.S. being treated with electrical bone growth stimulation (EBGS) devices was reported to be ~USD 4,800 and USD 3,000 as compared to non-stimulation based treatment and low-intensity pulsed Ultrasound stimulation (LIPUS) treatment, respectively (Source: Journal of Diabetes & Metabolism, 2013). Similarly, a research study was undertaken among adult patients diagnosed with a nonunion bone fracture between July 2006 and September 2009 in the U.S. This research study estimates the per patient healthcare expenditure for nonunion fractures treatment with EBGS devices to be USD 21,632 as compared to USD 23,843 and USD 23,964 for non-stimulation based treatment and LIPUS treatment, respectively (Source: Orthopedic Research and Reviews, 2013). Significant cost advantages offered by these devices is expected to further drive their market demand in the coming years.

The Fastest Growing End User Segment in Bone Growth Stimulator Market;

Hospitals;

This segment includes both government and private hospitals that provide treatment or conduct surgeries related to spine, oral and maxillofacial, nonunion/delayed union fractures and dental practices. An increasing patient population, rising procedural volumes of spinal fusion surgeries, growing prevalence of spinal disorders, and growing awareness on bone growth stimulation products are aiding the growth of this segment.

Home care;

Home care end users segment include patients who use external bone growth stimulators based on a physician’s prescription. Physicians recommend these stimulators to patients who have undergone spinal fusion surgery or are suffering from bone fractures that have failed to heal in the normal period of time (delayed or nonunion fracture). This segment is expected to witness growth due to rising physician preference for bone growth stimulators over their counterparts, cost-effectiveness of external stimulators in the case of nonunion fractures, government recommendations for the use of external stimulators, and the availability of reimbursement and insurance coverage.

Global Leaders:

Orthofix International N.V. (U.S.), DJO Finance LLC (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Bioventus LLC (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), DePuy Synthes (U.S.), Arthrex, Inc. (U.S.), and Harvest Technologies Corporation (U.S.) are some of the key players in the bone growth stimulators market.