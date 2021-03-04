Restaurant Management Software Market Technology Outlook, Regional Demand and Important Companies Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Restaurant Management Software Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Restaurant Management Software Market is anticipated to reach USD 6.94 billion by 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the years to come. The restaurant management software industry is expected to observe considerable growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Clover Network, Inc.

Fishbowl

HotSchedules

Jolt

NCR Corporation

OpenTable

Oracle Corporation

Revel Systems

ShopKeep

Square

Growth Drivers:

Technology disruption in the restaurant industry and rising requirement for restaurant specific software such as payment and billing processing, table management, menu management and inventory management, are amongst the important trends stimulating market development.

Restaurant management software market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.6% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. It may be explored by software, deployment, end user, and geography. The market may be explored by software as Accounting & Cash Flow, Front End Software, Purchasing & Inventory Management, Employee Payroll & Scheduling, Table & Delivery management, and others. In 2016, “front-end software” dominated the restaurant management software industry.

Software Outlook:

Front End Software

Accounting & Cash Flow

Purchasing & Inventory Management

Table & Delivery management

Employee Payroll & Scheduling

In 2016, “On-premise” dominated the market due to increasing security concerns and ability to control ownership of data. The “On-premise” is followed by “cloud” segment and anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the years to come.

End User Outlook:

FSR (Full Service Restaurant) Fine Dine Casual Dine

QSR (Quick Service Restaurant)

Institutional

The “full-service restaurants (FSR)” segment dominated the restaurant management software industry and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the Restaurant Management Software Market Size Analysis in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period due to food service suppliers in the region being initial adopters of restaurant management software solutions such as menu management, table management, kitchen management, recipe management, employee scheduling, and others. However, Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forthcoming period due to huge development in food service sector will upsurge the market growth.

