HDTV Supply Announces a WolfPack 4K 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switcher

Posted on 2021-03-05 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, one of the nation’s top Internet providers of consumer electronics devices, announced today that they have added a WolfPackPro 4K 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switcher w/Dual Monitors & HDMI Extenders products.

HDTV Supplys WolfPackPro 4K/30 16×16 HDMI Matrix HDBaseT Switcher is a preconfigured integrated HDMI video and HDMI audio modular HDMI matrix switcher. The 18×18 chassis back plane allows HDMI technologies to be converted and switched eliminating external converters and it allows any input to be routed to any output, or the same input to be routed to all outputs. The core of the 16×16 HDMI Matrix HDBaseT Switcher consist of an 18×18 Modular Matrix chassis and its highly configurable backplane that supports 16 input cards and 16 HDBaseT output cards to 16-HDBaseT receivers that are supplied. The 16×16 HDMI Matrix HDBaseT Switcher is also 4K at 30 Hz compliant. The matrix is equipped with Dual 7″ color Monitors to show the matrix’s activity.

The WolfPack Sports Bar TV Package Systems include:

  • Chassis size: 18 input and 18 outputs cards
  • Input Cards Supported: 16 – 4K female HDMI single port cards = 16 – HDMI inputs
  • Output Cards: 16 – HDBaseT HDMI single port cards w/POC = 16 – RJ45 outputs & 16 – HDBaseT Receivers to support 220 feet at 1080p or 110 feet with
  • CAT5e/6/7 at 4K/30 w/POC
  • Input HDMI cable distance: Up to ~12 feet with an AWG24 HDMI 1.4 high speed cable
  • Includes 16-4K HDBaseT CAT6 Receivers
  • CAT6 extends 1080p to 220′ & 4K to 110′
  • Dual 7″ Color Monitors, Apps & Web GUI
  • Small 18×18 (4U) Chassis w/40-Presets
  • Optional URC, Elan, Crestron & Control4 Drivers
  • Flexible card type design supporting 18 input cards and 18 output cards
  • Advanced EDID management for rapid integration of sources and displays
  • Front-panel LCD display for status feedback
  • Front-panel push buttons for local switching
  • IP controlled via built-in web server and LAN
  • RS-232 Serial interface for remote control
  • Supports resolution exchanges with several resolutions can be chosen and used
  • Hot-pluggable
  • Uses a dual control system
  • Control via Web / RS232 and Front Buttons control (no remote control)
  • Rack-mountable

The heart of the WolfPackPro 16×16 HDMI Matrix HDBaseT Switcher is the WolfPack Platinum chassis backplane which allows customization of the configuration for input and output cards to match every need of the system and application. The matrix support hot-plugs and you can change the cards while the equipment are still working.

HDTV Supply, Inc. is an HDBaseT.Org Approved Adopter of HDBaseT™ Products.

The WolfPackPro 4K 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switcher w/Dual Monitors & HDMI Extenders is available for immediate shipment at https://www.hdtvsupply.com/16×16-hdmi-matrix-switcher-with-monitors-and-hdmi-extenders.html

For further information contact:
Press Relations
HDTV Supply, Inc.
TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)
WEB: www.HDTVSupply.com
NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html
EMAIL: support[at]hdtvsupply.com

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 13,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution