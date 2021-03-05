HDTV Supply Announces a WolfPack 4K 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switcher

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, one of the nation’s top Internet providers of consumer electronics devices, announced today that they have added a WolfPackPro 4K 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switcher w/Dual Monitors & HDMI Extenders products.

HDTV Supplys WolfPackPro 4K/30 16×16 HDMI Matrix HDBaseT Switcher is a preconfigured integrated HDMI video and HDMI audio modular HDMI matrix switcher. The 18×18 chassis back plane allows HDMI technologies to be converted and switched eliminating external converters and it allows any input to be routed to any output, or the same input to be routed to all outputs. The core of the 16×16 HDMI Matrix HDBaseT Switcher consist of an 18×18 Modular Matrix chassis and its highly configurable backplane that supports 16 input cards and 16 HDBaseT output cards to 16-HDBaseT receivers that are supplied. The 16×16 HDMI Matrix HDBaseT Switcher is also 4K at 30 Hz compliant. The matrix is equipped with Dual 7″ color Monitors to show the matrix’s activity.

The WolfPack Sports Bar TV Package Systems include:

Chassis size: 18 input and 18 outputs cards

Input Cards Supported: 16 – 4K female HDMI single port cards = 16 – HDMI inputs

Output Cards: 16 – HDBaseT HDMI single port cards w/POC = 16 – RJ45 outputs & 16 – HDBaseT Receivers to support 220 feet at 1080p or 110 feet with

CAT5e/6/7 at 4K/30 w/POC

Input HDMI cable distance: Up to ~12 feet with an AWG24 HDMI 1.4 high speed cable

Includes 16-4K HDBaseT CAT6 Receivers

CAT6 extends 1080p to 220′ & 4K to 110′

Dual 7″ Color Monitors, Apps & Web GUI

Small 18×18 (4U) Chassis w/40-Presets

Optional URC, Elan, Crestron & Control4 Drivers

Flexible card type design supporting 18 input cards and 18 output cards

Advanced EDID management for rapid integration of sources and displays

Front-panel LCD display for status feedback

Front-panel push buttons for local switching

IP controlled via built-in web server and LAN

RS-232 Serial interface for remote control

Supports resolution exchanges with several resolutions can be chosen and used

Hot-pluggable

Uses a dual control system

Control via Web / RS232 and Front Buttons control (no remote control)

Rack-mountable

The heart of the WolfPackPro 16×16 HDMI Matrix HDBaseT Switcher is the WolfPack Platinum chassis backplane which allows customization of the configuration for input and output cards to match every need of the system and application. The matrix support hot-plugs and you can change the cards while the equipment are still working.

HDTV Supply, Inc. is an HDBaseT.Org Approved Adopter of HDBaseT™ Products.

The WolfPackPro 4K 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switcher w/Dual Monitors & HDMI Extenders is available for immediate shipment at https://www.hdtvsupply.com/16×16-hdmi-matrix-switcher-with-monitors-and-hdmi-extenders.html

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

WEB: www.HDTVSupply.com

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

EMAIL: support[at]hdtvsupply.com

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 13,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators.