Non-GMO Flour Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The non-GMO flour market is likely to remain influenced with growing consumer inclination toward healthy diet worldwide. Various lifestyle diseases have translated in a paradigm shift toward gluten free food products and non-GMO flour is no exception. The non-GMO flour being organic in nature, facilitate removal of bad fat, supporting in maintaining cardio-vascular health of people. In addition non-GMO flour removes obesogens that stack body fat, which results in lower cholesterol levels.

Growing certifications from regulatory authorities are expected to impact the growth of non-GMO flour market. The USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) and Non-GMO Project Verified are two vital certifications that non-GMO flour must undergo in order to enter the commercial market. Main focus behind these stringent certifications on non-GMO flour is to gain consumer confidence on non-GMO flour and other organic products, largely to push the organic trend worldwide. However, though these certifications ensure zero dent in consumer confidence, it becomes difficult for non-GMO flour producers to fully meet certification requirements.

This Press Release will help you to understand the market Statistics of the APAC Region.

Click HERE To get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=650

Non-GMO flour market has witnessed regulatory petition against labelling of non-GMO flour. Recently, the Information Technology and Innovative Foundation (ITIF) has filed a petition to the FDA regarding non-GMO flour labelling. According to ITIF, FDA should forbid producers from using non-GMO label on the back of misleading claims and misbranding of products including non-GMO flour. FDA’s decision on labelling of non-GMO products including non-GMO flour is still pending with rules on labelling to be finalized in Q4 2018.

Non-GMO Flour Market Outlook

Non-GMO flour is obtained from the milling of non-genetically modified grain (Non-GMO) or a combination of various types of grains and non-grain flour, which essentially has lower gluten content than conventional flour. Non-GMO flour contains several health benefits which are not usually derived from traditional flour or GMO flour. This flour exhibits limited gluten content with improved nutrient quantities, thus offering additional benefits to consumers. Increasing demand for bakery products coupled with the rising trend of gluten-free and Non-GMO Flour products consumption is expected to drive the Non-GMO Flour market over the forecast period.

Non-GMO Flour Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Rising demand for Non-GMO based Flour food such as bakery products and R.T.E. products along with changing consumer preferences have propelled this market globally. Europe holds a relatively high share of bakery products consumption across the globe. Bread accounts for 79% of the total bakery products consumed in Europe and North America. Bread are consumed on a regular basis and are a staple food in Europe and North America as per capita bread consumption in Europe is approximately 63 kg. R.T.E. products such as cakes, pizza, and biscuits produced by NON-GMO flour are gaining popularity among the youth, which is likely to create further growth opportunities for the Non-GMO flour market. Increasing disposable incomes in western countries and subsequent concerns about healthy, Non-GMO flour-based products consumption are driving the market in this region. Owing to above-mentioned reasons, the demand for bakery products is expected to increase in the coming years and this will lead to the rise in demand for Non-GMO flour across different countries across Europe.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=650

Due to multiple health benefits, Non-GMO flour is becoming very popular amongst the most health-conscious consumers. Bakery and bakery products manufacturers are primarily using this flour and also grow. Because of its longer shelf life and increased nutrients bioavailability, the Non-GMO flour is gaining traction with food manufacturers and consumers.

Global Non-GMO Flour Market: Segmentation:

By Source :

Wheat

Rice

Maize

Barley

Others

By Application :

Bakery Products and Confectionery

Pasta and Noodles

Non-Food Applications

Others

Want to Grow Business!!! HERE is a Detailed Market Analysis Of the APAC Region

Prebook Now this Exclusive Report – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/650/S

Global Non-GMO Flour Market: Key Players

King Arthur Flours

Bob’s Red Mill

Organic Valley

Hain Celestial

Amy’s kitchen

United Natural Foods

YMT organic Farming

Eden Foods

Chiquita Brands

Albert’s Organics

Vert Living Natural Market

Shanghai Green Life Agri-Tech Company

Shanghai Food

Non-GMO Flour Key Product Launches

Non-GMO flour Products: KAMUT Khorasan wheat grains have never been genetically modified and are free from genetically modified organisms. Bob’s red mill produces KAMUT Khorasan wheat grans flour which is a Non-GMO flour in a similar way many producers and manufactures such as Montana flour are using KAMUT Khorasan wheat grains to meet the demand of the Non-GMO flour.

Non-GMO based Food VS Organic Food Product Sales in North America (2015)

Non-GMO Flour Market Opportunities for Market Participants

Rising concerns about gluten-free products have facilitated the growth of the Non-GMO flour market. The gluten content in flour leads to adverse effects on human health, causing indigestion, intestinal damage, and chronic diarrhea. Health consciousness among consumers coupled with increasing awareness about gluten-free products is driving the Non-GMO flour market globally. Consumers especially in North America and Europe are avoiding GMO flour and are opting for Non-GMO flour products which is a current upcoming trend for this market. This rising health responsiveness has consequently augmented the consumption of substitute, gluten-free varieties of Non-GMO flour such as white rice flour, brown rice flour, maize flour, barley flour, corn flour. Non-GMO flour is a fast expanding food category, demonstrating that this market exhibits immense growth potential over the forecast period. Thus, demand for these products is an imperative factor driving the Non-GMO flour market at present and its influence is expected to continue over the forecast period

Brief Approach to Research

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the key product types, origin, applications and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include

An overview of the non-GMO flour market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the non-GMO flour market and its potential

Market dynamics impacting the non-GMO flour market, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the non-GMO flour market

The cost structure of the non-GMO flour products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major non-GMO flour market participants

Analysis of non-GMO flour supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the non-GMO flour market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the non-GMO flour market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: