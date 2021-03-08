Blood Meal Market – Survey On Product Awareness 2019 to 2029

A blood meal is the dried blood of animals having high protein and nitrogen content, which is primarily used for feeding livestock. A majority of the key players operating in the blood meal market, such as Boyer Valley, Darling Ingredients, and Valley Proteins Inc., and FASA Group, prefer to use poultry blood as a raw material.

Globally, the growing feed and fertilizer sectors is a key factor for the increased consumption of blood meal. Further, the increasing demand for protein-rich feed additives is anticipated to boost the demand for products like blood meal. The worldwide blood meal market is growing at a faster pace since last decade, and thus, opening numerous opportunities for emerging market players.

Global Blood Meal Market: Segmentation

The blood meal market has been segmented into different parts based on source, type, application, sales channel, and region.

Based on source, the blood meal market is segmented into:

Porcine Blood

Poultry Blood

Ruminant Blood

Based on type, the blood meal market is segmented into:

Drum Dried

Ring and Flash Dried

Solar Dried

Spray Dried

Based on application, the blood meal market is segmented into:

Poultry Feed

Porcine Feed

Ruminant Feed

Aqua Feed

Based on sales channel, the blood meal market is segmented into:

Brick and Mortar Stores

Online Retailers

Supermarkets

Small Retailers

Local Nurseries

Others

Based on region, the blood meal market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Global Blood Meal Market: Key Players

In the global blood meal market, prominent manufacturers are focusing on developing sustainable fertilizers and animal feed. Government regulations related to blood meal in several countries are forcing manufacturers to find alternative raw materials for the production of blood meal. Some key market participants are Darling Ingredients, Terramar, West Coast Reduction, Valley Proteins Inc., Ridley Corporation, Agro-industrial Complex Backa Topola LTD, Allana Group, The Fertrell Company, Allanasons Private, The Boyer Valley Company, FASA Group, Sanimax, APC Inc., Apelsa Guadalajara, and Allana Group, among other prominent players.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the blood meal market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies for the blood meal market. The research report provides analysis and information according to the blood meal market segmented into source, type, application, sales channel, and region.

The blood meal markets report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Blood meal market segments

Blood meal market dynamics

Blood meal market size

Supply & demand of blood meal

Current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved

Technology

Value chain

Regional analysis for blood meal market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information of qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the blood meal market.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments of the blood meal market. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

