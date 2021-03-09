Oat Ingredients Market – The Biggest Trends to Watch out for 2021-2031 | Grain Millers, Richardson International, General Mills

Oat ingredients used in bakery, snacks, food & beverages, etc. as it is rich in nutrients, proteins, etc. For the recent former period, there is a significant surge in the health awareness and consciousness among the residents which leads to thrive the oat ingredients market. Oat ingredients are a rich source of beta-glucan which adds on the texture, nutrition, taste, and health benefits fiber to the food & beverages and bakery products. Oat ingredients are also prescribed by medical and fitness centers which lead to anticipate oat ingredients market growth significantly. The rise in the disposable income of the residents, fast-paced, and health demand-driven by consumers are some factors that lead to drive the increment in the oat ingredients productivity. The growth of oat ingredients market which provides the nutrition and protein drives the active lifestyles of the consumers and is expected to drive oat ingredients demand globally.

Multiple uses of oat ingredients in pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and food & beverages sector foster the growth of the market

The use of oat ingredients in cosmetic products due to its benefits of glowing, clear skin, etc. leads to a rise in the demand for oat ingredients globally. The pharmaceutical sector has raised the adoption of oat ingredients such as oat protein, oat beta-glucan, and oat oil due to the efficiency of oat ingredients which is all plant-based and natural and good for the heart. The rising awareness of the health benefits of oat ingredients due to its nutritional contents in food and beverage applications will anticipate fostering the demand for oat ingredients market.

The consumer preferences shifted from fast-food to healthy food products, which contains gluten-free and no sugar is expected to amp the growth of oat ingredients market. Moreover, rise in the urbanization also steps an important factor in consuming the oat ingredients due to the change in the lifestyle and the living standards of the residents. Furthermore, oat ingredients can be prepared in less time than any other meal which helps to fuel the demand for the market.

Oat Ingredients Market Segmentation

Oat ingredients market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type oat ingredients market is segmented as;

Steel-cut oats

Whole oat grains (gluten-free)

Instant rolled oats

Regular rolled oats

On the basis of application oat ingredients market is segmented as;

Bakery & Confectionery

Food ingredients

Healthcare products

Cosmetics products

On the basis of distribution channel oat ingredients market is segmented as;

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience/Departmental stores

Specialty stores

Others

Oat Ingredients Market Key Players

The oat ingredients market is fragmented due to the presence of a high number of global manufacturers in the market. The leading market players include:

Grain Millers

Richardson International

General Mills

The Quaker Oats Company

Morning Foods

Blue Lake Milling

Avena Foods

Abbott Nutrition

Kellogg’s

ThinkThin

Conagra Foods

ABF Grain Products Limited

Bagrry’s India Ltd.

Dr. McDougall’s Right Foods

McCann’s

