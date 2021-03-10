MORBiZ Releases New Guide to Must Use Online Review Sites for Small Businesses

Kirkland, WA, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — There are many, many websites designed to let consumers review businesses, while providing those businesses a free place to list their contact and services information online. Most of these sites will automatically create a business listing for a company, but far too often it contains inaccurate phone numbers, addresses, or other info. It’s necessary to claim these free profiles to ensure listing accuracy, but so you can also be a part of the conversation surrounding your business by responding to reviews. Of all the review sites out there, here’s seven the web presence experts at MORBiZ say you definitely need to be active onl

Google My Business Reviews

The single most important review site to ensure is accurate and active is your business’ Google My Business (GMB) page. As a Google service, it is crucial for SEO and company credibility, both online and off.

Yelp Reviews

Yelp is among the top review sites and business profiles often show up in Internet search results. Showing an active presence on your Yelp page will indicate a dedication to maintaining a quality reputation.

Facebook

Facebook is far more than a social media website, it’s a marketing giant for companies big and small. It’s also a place for consumers to leave reviews. Facebook reviews can be turned off on a page by page basis, but you should certainly have an active business profile to interact with fans whether you utilize the feature or not.

Bing Places for Business

Bing may not be the most popular search engine, but it’s still widely used. Their version of GMB is called Bing Places for Business and it works in a similar manner. Verifying your business here is critical if you want to show up on Bing Local search and map results.

YellowPages

The days of print may be in the past, but YellowPages still holds a stake in the business listing marketplace. After creating your free business profile on YellowPages you will be able to manage reviews on this popular directory site.

Angie’s List

As one of the first major review sites, many consumers find Angie’s List to have some of the most credible customer evaluation, especially since they can’t be anonymous. Be sure to set up your free profile to boost SEO and customer interactions.

Better Business Bureau

The BBB is among the most trustworthy consumer sites, as it verifies all reviews. The Better Business Bureau also offers separate ratings of businesses, ranging from A to F, which are independent from the public assessments left by users.

In some cases, managing online reviews can be a full time job, especially considering these seven sites are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to review platforms. If you would like a hand claiming and engaging with review sites, reach out to MORBiZ and ask about WebStar Reputation Management. Our team of small business web marketing professionals would love to share more information about this exciting Internet reputation tool. Give us a call toll free at 855-266-7249 or use the contact form at www.morbiz.com/web-contact-formto get started today.