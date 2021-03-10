White Biotechnology Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 10, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global White Biotechnology Market size is expected to value at USD 487.08 billion by 2024. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in adoption of white biotechnology for production of various biofuels like bioethanol and biodiesel. In addition, white biotechnology plays a vital role during production of essential chemical products such as organic acids, amino acids, ethanol and various types of vitamins, thus propelling the market growth in the recent years. Globally, the white biotechnology industry is predicted to grow at CAGR of 10.2% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development of the white biotechnology sector.

Increasing adoption of biotechnology market in healthcare sector and pharmaceutical industry coupled with reduced manufacturing cost of drugs and various chemical products are expected to drive market demand for white biotechnology over the forecast period. Additionally, ecofriendly nature of white biotechnology, easy availability of essential raw materials, advanced production methods, declined production costs, and minimum waste generation are some of the critical factors driving market growth, since the last decade.

Growing end-user demand for organic chemicals, especially in the North American and European region, due to numerous advantages over non-organic products and shifting trend towards renewable products are anticipated to fuel deployment of biotechnology process instead of conventional chemical manufacturing methodologies.

Furthermore, increasing demand from different end-user market segments such as automobile industry and packaged food sector to achieve required sustainability and flexibility is predicted to boost market growth in the upcoming years. The white biotechnology technique is considered as highly cost effective and efficient in comparison with conventional non-organic chemical processes that largely uses of non-renewable energy sources. In addition, the white biotechnology is considered as simple process involving least number of production steps and produces minimum residue after the completion. Unlike other types of chemical process, the white biotechnology is not affected by price volatilities of raw materials. These advantages are estimated to foster the growth of white biotechnology market in years to come.

Global White Biotechnology Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2013 – 2024)

Biofuels

Biomaterials

Biochemicals

Industrial enzymes

Global White Biotechnology Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2013 – 2024)

Bioenergy

Food & Feed Additives

Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Personal care & Household Products

Others

The key players in the white biotechnology industry are Amyris, Inc., BioAmber, Inc., Borregaard Ltd., Codexis, Inc., Deinove S.A., Evolva Holding S.A., Fermentalg S.A., Gevo, Inc., Global Bioenergies S.A., Metabolic Explorer S.A., Novozymes A/S, Terumo BCT Inc., LDL Absorption System and TerraVia Holdings, Inc.

