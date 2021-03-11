Increasing visibility and safety of cyclist from bicycle dashcam to traffic infrastructure optimization

Leizig, Germany, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ — The multiple award-winning Dashfactory start-up establishes another market application of its technology by utilizing sensor data collection and evaluation in order to improve traffic infrastructure. So far Dashfactory has developed a data-privacy-compliant safety camera that uses enhanced bike lights to increase the visibility and safety of cyclists. Now, the central German start-up is also making a valuable contribution to improving cycling infrastructure by digitizing and anonymizing sensor data collection and conducting data analysis together with cities.

Last year, Dashfactory started a pilot project together with the city of Leipzig to support the city in its goal of increasing the attractiveness and safety of its cycling infrastructure based on robust data. The anonymous sensor data will highlight the cities danger spots where passsing frequently occurs under 1.50 meters and other dangerous situations. Likewise, roadway conditions, highly-frequented routes, standing and waiting times, also in relation to the time of year and time of day can be analyzed. This analysis enables efficient new construction and demand-oriented expansion of a continuous network of bike lanes. In the future, Dashfactory will also employ artificial intelligence to generate traffic forecasts and real-time traffic measurements.

The company, which started with a data-privacy-compliant cycling safety solution, expands its business model to include a B2B and B2G digital division. Dashfactory intends to make cycling safer, expand its business model, and open up more markets, initially within Europe. Commercialization of the first bicycle dashcam Dashbike© starts in spring 2021.