Love to discover new places and meet new people? Well, then Get Along is the App for you. Get Along is a Local and Travel Social App that lets you connect with the local people around you or people across the world. The motto of the App is to connect with people and have fun with them. All you have to do is select the destination, find people or groups, find local adventures, and join with them. Connect with the new socials, learn new things and enjoy new Adventures. Go and Get Along to a happy life.

Let’s talk about the feature of Get Along-Local and Travel Social App:

Explore

The page is to explore; to choose your preference. The user can select a destination on the located map and discover other users nearby yours. The app has various options, where they can search down the result based on Interests, Gender, Distance, and Age. Moreover, you can promptly message those users who are around you and are ready for spontaneous actions. The app offers activities like parents to go for Bungee jumping, wants to tag along with someone for ice cream, walk the dog, wanting someone to help you to roam around the new town, and many other things.

Adventure

In this, you can browse the adventures which have been created by other members in near area or region. The user can choose for the adventure whichever they like and with anyone. Find a group for snowboarding, play any sports, organize an event, fishing, yoga, or gym, or gather over 50 social members for an occasion.

Create

There is an option to create. On this page, the user can make an adventure and invite other users to join them. The user can create an adventure like create a team for baseball, someone to join you for a vacation, wanting to join someone for a walk, join someone for a camp, or anything which you desire for.

Groups

The app will keep track and view the adventures the users created. There is the option of messaging where all members will receive messages regarding the new update or asked them to join or be a part of another adventure. They can even approach new people, they can send requests, and has an option of accepting or decline requests. In this group, they can upload or post pictures, videos, and others to make it more memorable.

– OTHER FEATURES –

Block Users-

Block members who violate the rules and regulations.

Up/Down Vote-

There is also a feature where the user can inform other users about profiles who violated the rules and policies. By this, members can be aware of what’s going on and will be safe from such profiles.

Report Users-

Like other features, if the user finds someone inappropriate, you can report that profile. A person who transgresses the policies or any law shall be reported by the members. Any movement that you consider threatening or crude by associate members can instantly be reported using the App.

FEEDBACK-

The users are encouraged to give valuable feedback; it will help to ensure the app is secure, pleasant, and reliable.

Notifications

Receive instant notifications of events that have been planned in your area and of information that has been delivered to you by other members.

Messaging

Nowadays, the message is the easiest way to communicate with people. Be in touch with the people you have met and those you want to hang out with in the future.

The app is for someone who wants to explore new places and people. It will give new terms and experiences to the users. Such an app is like finding innovative communication and creating contacts through mobile applications. The application has generated lots of buzz on social media. The young community is more looking forward to it. The concept behind it is to get people in this healthy lifestyle.

