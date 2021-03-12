Fragrances Market Key Players Outlook, Latest Trends and Forecast up to 2022

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The “Fragrances Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Review 2017 to 2022” research report offers in-depth insights into the various dynamics influencing the current trends and emerging prospects of the fragrances market. The study highlights key drivers and restraints, notable trends, promising avenues, major product launches, and the prevailing competitive landscape in the global fragrances market. The report offers market sizing and growth prospects during the historic period of 2012–2017, year-over-year growth estimations, and forecasts of various segments during the period 2017–2022. All share, size, and volume figures in the report are represented in US$ Mn. The analyses and findings are covered in 12 chapters.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report starts with a concise snapshot of the fragrances market, its prospects, and a broad assessments of its various dynamics.

Chapter 2 – Overview

The second chapter sheds light on the taxonomy of the the fragrances market and assesses the scope of the study. This section offers insights into year-over-year of various segments of fragrances. The chapter details the key elements of dynamics including drivers and restraining factors and pivotal trends in the fragrances market. It also takes a closer look at supply chain and cost structure, raw materials sourcing strategies, and pricing structure in the fragrances market. In the end, the section lays down intensity map of various participants of the market.

Chapter 3 – Product-wise Assessment and Estimations of Global Fragrances Market

In this section, the report offers insights into the revenue share, market sizing, and the year-over-year growth projections of various products. Key product categories analyzed here are cosmetics and toiletries, fine fragrances, soap and detergent fragrances, and household products.

Chapter 4 –Assessment and Estimations of Distribution Channels in Global Fragrances Market

The chapter assesses the dynamics of various distribution channels for fragrances. It evaluates the revenue, market sizing, and year-over-year growth of channels such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, online sales, and specialty cosmetic stores.

Chapter 5 – Regional Assessment and Estimations of Global Fragrances Market

The chapter presents market size and forecast of various regions. It offers assessment of the fragrances market dynamics in regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Chapter 6 – North America Fragrances Market Assessment and Forecasts

This chapter offers assessment of North America and compares its revenue based on products and distribution channels in various countries of North America. Key countries analyzed are the U.S. and Canada.

Chapter 7 – Latin America Fragrances Market Assessment and Forecasts

This section of the study looks at the revenue of the Latin America market for fragrances by assessing the prospects in counties such as Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico.

Chapter 8 – Europe Fragrances Market Assessment and Forecasts

This chapter presents the revenue share and size of the Europe market for fragrances and compares its revenue based on various products and distribution channels. Various countries analyzed in the study are the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the Nordics.

Chapter 9 – Japan Fragrances Market Assessment and Forecasts

This chapter offers market size and forecast of the Japan market for fragrances.

Chapter 10 – Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Market Assessment and Forecasts

This section presents the revenue share and size of the Europe market for fragrances and offers a comparative analysis of revenue in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 11 – Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market Assessment and Forecasts

This section presents the revenue share and size of the MEA market for fragrances. It offers a comparative analysis of various countries of the MEA with respect to various products and distribution channels. Countries analyzed here are GCC, South Africa, Nigeria, and Israel.

Chapter 12 – Company Overview and Financials

This section offers company profiling, product overview, and financials, and financials in the fragrances market. Companies profiled in the report are Clarins, Coty Inc., Amway Corporation, the Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Chanel International B.V., Lion Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., and Avon Products, Inc.

