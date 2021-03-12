Peripheral Artery Revascularization Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights

Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is a blood circulation disorder due to buildup of plaque in the arteries that supply blood to the peripheral organs such as legs, arms, and others organs apart from brain and heart. Patients with PAD are at the higher risk for major atherothrombotic events such as stroke and myocardial infarction. Peripheral artery revascularization is minimally invasive treatment to improve blood circulation with less pain and scarring, and faster recovery time. Increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes associated with high cholesterol level has led to peripheral artery disease which in turn influences the development of peripheral artery revascularization market.

Peripheral Artery Revascularization Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global peripheral artery revascularization market can be segmented on the basis of product type, procedure type, indication type, end use, and geography.

Based on Product type, the global peripheral artery revascularization market is segmented as:

Stents

Grafts

Percutaneous trans-luminal angioplasty (PTA) balloons

PTA drug-eluting balloons

Based on Procedure type, the global peripheral artery revascularization market is segmented as:

Vascular bypass

Angioplasty

Based on Indication type, the global peripheral artery revascularization market is segmented as:

Lower Extremity Revascularization

Renal Arterial Revascularization

Mesenteric Arterial Revascularization

Abdominal Aortic Revascularization

Based on end user, the global peripheral artery revascularization market is segmented as

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Specialized clinics

Peripheral artery revascularization Market: Overview

Global peripheral artery revascularization market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period attributing to increasing prevalence of peripheral artery disease. Increasing global geriatric population is expected to contribute significantly to peripheral artery revascularization market growth. Worldwide prevalence of peripheral artery disease is around 200 million, driving peripheral artery revascularization market growth.

New technologies like stent are expected to dominate product type segment of peripheral artery revascularization market. By indication type, lower extremity revascularization is the most dominating segment of peripheral artery revascularization market attributing to high prevalence. By end user type, hospitals are the dominating segment due to wide range of acceptance and convenience. Peripheral artery revascularization market is witnessing innovative techniques of vascularization along with mergers and acquisitions.

Peripheral artery revascularization Market: Regional Outlook

Approximately, more than 10% people with peripheral artery disease live in the U.S. Nearly, 70% of total population affected with peripheral artery disease live in low to middle income regions. Hence, Asia-Pacific and Middle East peripheral artery revascularization market is expected to grow significantly. Regions like North America and Europe are witnessing steady growth in prevalence of peripheral artery disease which in turn leads to growth of the peripheral artery revascularization market.

Peripheral artery revascularization Market: Key Players

Some of the global key players operating in peripheral artery revascularization market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, AngioDynamics, Inc., Cook Medical, Cardinal Health, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., The Spectranetics Corporation, Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

