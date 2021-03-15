Artificial Organs Market – Opportunities in Key Application Sectors by 2031 | Cochlear Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Dexcom

Artificial organ is an engineered device or tissue that is implanted into the human body. These artificial organs replace a natural organ in order to duplicate a specific function so that the patient can return to a normal life. It is a medical device with biochemical or mechanical function such as lung, heart, liver, kidney, or neurosensory organs.

Artificial organs are surgically implanted or are extra corporeal, where blood is temporarily processed outside patient’s body. The range of devices that form artificial organs are at present limited in use. However, research and development activities have involved devices that have active biologic, or mechanical functions. Temporary and permanent artificial organs include skin or soft tissue replacement, joint or bone replacement, sensory organs, and internal organs.

Artificial Organs Market: Notable Highlights

Owing to high fatalities on account of kidney disease, the Trump administration is focusing on improving kidney disease care, along with exploring the development of artificial kidneys. The Department of Health and Human Services will also focus on how more organs can be provided for kidney transplants.

The team of scientists in Germany from Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) has created artificial organs for cancer patients to replace damaged organs due to chemotherapy. The artificial ovaries created by the team has been created using biodegradable material and gelatine that can mimic the natural organ and can also restore fertility in women.

CARMAT recently announced update on its clinical progress and latest developments. The company announced positive results for first part of Pivotal study, on-going enrollment of second cohort of patients, and the company is also assuming the FDA validates its application- the launch of implants in patients in America by 2019 end.

Fresenius Medical Care has acquired NxStage Medical, a home dialysis device maker for $2 billion in order to accelerate its move towards home treatment.

Some of the leading players in the artificial organs market are Cochlear Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Dexcom, Inc., CARMAT, Oticon Medical, Advanced Bionics AG and affiliates, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, MED-EL, Medtronic plc, SynCardia Systems, LLC, and Retina Implant AG.

Artificial Organs Market Dynamics

Rise in Organ Transplantation and Shortage of Available Donors to Drive Artificial Organs Market

From several years now, replacing the failing human organ has been an important element in healthcare. With modern medical techniques, organ transplantation has overcome major limitations and achieved success. However, one limitation in organ transplantation is the lack of suitable donors and organ shortage is the biggest challenge. According to the American Transplant Foundation, around 115,000 people in the US are currently on the list for a lifesaving organ transplant.

With the rise in the number of people for organ transplant, scientists are focusing on developing safer and cheaper pathways to create artificial organs that can reduce the wait for organ transplant for patients. Demand for artificial organs is likely to grow significantly owing to the rise in lifestyle diseases that lead to the need for organ transplantation in particular for heart and kidney.

Increasing Use of Advanced Biomaterials in Artificial Organs

Artificial organs have become imperative with a worldwide rise in organ transplants exceeding available organ donors. Recent advances in biomaterials have generated range of devices and materials for use through the implantation or outside the body to replace the organ that may have been lost due to injury or disease. Most commonly used biomaterials are nanocomposits, polymers, and ceramics. However, with advanced technologies and materials new biomaterials are being developed in the artificial organs market.

Natural biomaterials including collagen, silk, processed human and animal tissues are also being used on a large scale. The emergence of tissue engineering targets the regeneration of damaged tissue in body by combining cells in body with high porous scaffold made using the biomaterials. 3D printing for biomaterials to make artificial organs is also gaining traction. Rather than using mechanical components for artificial organs, new organs are being developed from lab cultured cells.

High Cost of Artificial Organs to Challenge Artificial Organs Market Growth

Despite remarkable advances in transplantation and artificial organs, the high of the artificial organs including engineered devices and tissues is likely to restrain the growth of artificial organs. The cost of artificial organs include the cost of device, surgical procedure, and continue medical surveillance. However, researchers are focusing on developing new artificial organs with better materials and advanced process to reduce the manufacturing cost.

Obtaining clear data on cost-effectiveness for artificial organs is difficult owing to the recent advances and most of these devices undergo clinical trials on the patients who are typically more expensive to treat. Moreover, need for significant resources to develop artificial organs also adds to the cost of these organs, thereby, hampering the growth of the artificial organs market.

Artificial Organs Market Segmentation

Based on the type, the artificial organs market is segmented into

Artificial Heart

Artificial Eye

Artificial Pancreas

Artificial Ear

Artificial Urinary Bladder

On the basis of technology, the artificial organs market is segmented into

Implantable Technology

Wearable Technology

