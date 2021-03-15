Genetic Testing Panels Market SWOT, Industry Analysis & Forecast till 2031

Genetic Testing Panels Market: Introduction

Genetic testing panels are one of the rapidly growing segments in the molecular diagnostics industry and help in delivering personalized medicine. With the help of genetic testing panels, people can learn about inherited mutations. Genetic testing panels were introduced to examine dozens of cancer genes in order to reduce the risk of cancer, as it is considered the leading cause of mortality and morbidity globally. The sensitivity and specificity of the genetic testing panels vary depending on the characteristics of the cancer stage, heterogeneity, etc. Genetic testing panels make it possible to sequence, process and analyze large volumes of genes. Genetic testing panels use next-generation sequencing technology.

Claim Sample Report For FREE @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2820

Genetic Testing Panels Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of the genetic testing panels market is majorly driven by increasing incidence and prevalence of a variety of cancer and genetic diseases. In addition, increasing government investments in research and development activities and awareness about genetic testing panels are also the prime factors projected to impel the growth of the global genetic testing panels market over the forecast period. However, factors such as complex regulatory framework, and scarcity of skilled professionals, among others are the major obstacles in the growth of the genetic testing panels market. Moreover, lack of sufficient information to guide the people in prevention strategies is expected to hamper the growth of the genetic testing panels market.

Genetic Testing Panels Market: Segmentation

The global genetic testing panels market can be segmented on the basis of application, end user, and geography.

Based on application, the global genetic testing panels market is segmented into:

Drug Research & Development

Treatment Analysis

Diagnosis

Based on end user, the global genetic testing panels market is segmented into:

Research Laboratory

Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostic Labs

Others

Get Access to TOC Covering 200+ Topics @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2820

Genetic Testing Panels Market: Overview

The global market for genetic testing panels market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Presently, many genetic testing panels for cancer susceptibility are available in the market. Advancements in both research and technology around hereditary cancer have increased the adoption of genetic testing panels. The cost-effectiveness of genetic testing panels and less need of sequential testing also support the growth of the genetic testing panels market. Genetic testing panels are advanced DNA screenings, which identify the specific genes and genetic mutations that can be related to major cancers. Amongst all the end users of the genetic testing panels market, the research laboratory segment is expected to hold significant share in the global genetic testing panels market majorly due to increasing incidence of cancer cases.

Genetic Testing Panels Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global genetic testing panels market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The North America genetic testing panels market is expected to hold large share, followed by Europe due to the increasing private and public funding for research and development activities. Moreover, the increasing number of cancer patients and increasing per capita income are also driving the growth of the genetic testing panels market in the region. The genetic testing panels market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fast rate during the forecast period owing to the modernization of medical and research facilities. Presence of a large population base including a large base of the geriatric population holds potential promises in the growth of genetic testing panels market. However, regions such as Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are projected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Genetic Testing Panels Market: Key Players

There are many companies who are offering genetic testing panels for cancer as it is growing very rapidly. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global genetic testing panels market are THE JACKSON LABORATORY, Illumina, Inc., Invitae Corporation, and others. Manufacturers are adopting both organic and inorganic strategies to retain their market share in the global genetic testing panels market.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2820

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates