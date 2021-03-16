The process of collecting a prescription from doctor or health care professional, then taking it to the pharmacy can be a inconvenient and time consuming process. Many people use prescribed medicines on a regular basis. Prescription delivery is a service where people can get their prescribed medicines delivered at home.

Many companies have developed apps for the same purpose where you can share the prescription and the medicines can be delivered at door step. In critical disease conditions the Prescription delivery services ask for your prescription, surgery type and other patient details. Prescription delivery services are the best for repeated prescriptions as it is the most convenient option for availing medications. The dispensing of drugs is taken care with all the precautions.

The precautions taken by Prescription delivery services include proper storage of drugs, if the drugs require cold storage or refrigeration then the delivery should happen in correct temperature during transit. Prescription delivery services make sure that the pharmacy is responsible for the security of the medicines patient information until it is received by the user. The deliveries should be directly form the pharmacy to the patient without any stoppages and hindrance in between the process.

The Prescription delivery work in just three steps. 1. Patient has to send the prescription. 2. The delivery is noted and confirmed by the Prescription delivery services. 3. The medication is safely delivered to your home.

Prescription delivery services market: Drivers and restraints

Increasing geriatric population, increasing lifestyle changes leading to acute and chronic disease can owe to drive the Prescription delivery services market. The availability of the drugs for chronic and critical diseases via Prescription delivery services is a major advantage for the market growth.

Proper adherence to medications can be challenging In terms of going out to the drug store and buying the same medication repeatedly. By Prescription delivery service one can ensure that the medication schedule is properly maintained by easing out the buying process. Higher medication accuracy is another driving factor for the Prescription delivery services market as the buyer has confidence that the medicines delivered home are correct, with right dosage forms. This can even reduce hospitalization.

Greater efficiency obtained by Prescription delivery services due to the use of computer technology is a boon to the pharmacy management system. Prescription delivery services can aid to even lower the medical waste as unused and un-prescribed medications can become waste in longer time leading to adverse financial and environmental consequences. Prescription delivery services also help in saving money. It is reported that in the US, around $100000 to $300000 Mn is an additional medical cost that can be avoided. Reduction in cost due to filling in prescriptions and aid to pharmacists to focus on end user needs make the Prescription delivery services market a lucrative opportunity.

However certain specialty drugs can take time to get delivered and unavailability at critical times is a major restraint of the Prescription delivery services market growth. Lack of awareness amongst delivery professionals about important delivery checkpoints like storage temperature in lower economic countries can set back the Prescription delivery services growth. Unawareness about such Prescription delivery services amongst illiterate aged or lower economic population that benefit from the technology can restrain the growth of this market.

Prescription delivery services market: Segmentation

The global Prescription delivery services market is segmented based on the the disease and type of delivery.

By disease or condition type, the global Prescription delivery services market is segmented as:

Cancer

Metabolic disorders

Rheumatic diseases

Orthopedic diseases

Pulmonary diseases

Cardiac diseases

By type of delivery, the global Prescription delivery services market is segmented as:

Paid delivery

Free delivery

Prescription delivery services Market: Overview

Prescription delivery services is a demanding need for the future. Increasing studies of research indicates a various number of ways from which the patients can benefit from Prescription delivery services. These factors are included as part of a complete medication management program. A study in 2016 by International Stroke Conference made a study on nearly 100,000 patients after getting discharged from hospital. The ones who got their medications by Prescription delivery services achieved adherence of 74%. The patients who used a traditional pharmacy could adhere by only 47% adherent. A study made on on error rate of Prescription delivery services and traditional drug store showed that the drug store error rate was 1 of 50 prescriptions filled while that of Prescription delivery services was less than 1 in 1000.

Prescription delivery services Market: Region wise outlook

The US is a leader in Prescription delivery services as many top companies operate here. Increasing research and development in USA and UK on cancer and other chronic conditions make a good opportunity for Prescription delivery services. Increasing healthcare expenditure on health insurance and treatment also owes to make the Prescription delivery services a future choice for delivery of drugs to the patients.

Prescription delivery services key Market players:

The key participants operating in the global Prescription delivery services market are:

Pill pack, CVS pharmacy, Capsule Corporation, Now RX, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, Walmart, ZipDrug, Pharmacy2U limited, Lloyds pharmacy limited, Practo, 1mg, Netmeds Marketplace Ltd., Grabmeds, Costco Wholesale Corporation and others.

