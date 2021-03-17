Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market PESTEL Analysis & Key Growth Opportunities, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market is anticipated to reach USD 379.1 million by 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the years to come. The factors that propel the growth of the market include rising awareness about safety and health coupled with governing mandates to impose trivalent chromium as a replacement for hexavalent chromium, and extensive investigation to decrease the use of destructive chemicals in the chrome finishing procedure.

Key Players:

Asterion

Atotech Deutschland GmbH

Chem Processing, Inc.

Electro Chemical Finishing Co.,

Kakihara Industries Co., Ltd.

MacDermid Incorporated

Midland Polishing and Plating Ltd.

Poeton Industries Ltd.

Ronatec C2C, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

The trivalent chromium finishing industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.4% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Trivalent chromium finishing industry may be explored by application as Decorative, and Functional. The “Decorative” segment dominated the market in 2016 and anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. Availability of different shades and product differentiation could be attributed to decorative applications. Chromium improves the appearance of components giving rise to a glossy and corrosion resistant surface.

System Outlook:

Plating Decorative Plating Functional Plating

Conversion Coatings Decorative Conversion Coatings Functional Conversion Coatings

Passivation

End Use Outlook:

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Hydraulics & Heavy

Machinery

Others Appliance Industry Architectural Industry Fastener Industry Hardware Industry



The “Automotive” segment dominated the trivalent chromium finishing industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. The “Automotive” segment could be further explored as passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and two-wheeler.

Regional Outlook:

Europe accounted for the major share of the Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the occurrence of regulatory guidelines and rising trend toward compliance of governing rules.

