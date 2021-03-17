Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) Therapeutics Market Size, Product Estimates & Trend Examination By 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) Therapeutics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) Therapeutics Market is anticipated to reach USD 796.1 million and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% in the years to come. Xerostomia is a clinical condition of dry mouth and does not show the signs of hyposalivation and symptoms on frequent terms. This condition is observed when the rate of saliva flow is low in comparison with absorption across the oral mucosa coupled with rate of fluid evaporation from the mouth.

Key Players:

Acacia Pharma

Parnell Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Lupin

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/xerostomia-dry-mouth-therapeutics-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Prolonged xerostomia is a significant disease in patients since it affects speech, chewing, denture-wearing, and swallowing activities. The defined causes of hyposalivation and xerostomia are the use of several medications such as antidepressants, anticoagulants, antiretroviral, hypoglycemics, multivitamins and supplements, and anti-inflammatory drugs. Prevalence of xerostomia persists in a large population with different age groups despite following medical or dental consultation.

Rise in use of prescribed medication coupled with rising prevalence of HIV and cancer are expected to act as primary drivers for market growth. Secondary factors such as easy availability of cost-effective medications along with rise in preference for prescription drugs act as market drivers. In addition, rising cases of depression, Parkinson’s disease, HIV, and hypertension are also expected to contribute significantly to the market development. The market is further triggered by rise in cases of chronic xerostomia due to intake of certain medications. However, significant costs and uneven medical infrastructure are likely to hinder the market growth in the forecast period upto 2025.

Product Outlook:

Salivary Stimulants

Salivary Substitutes

Dentifrices

Type Outlook:

OTC

Prescription

“Over-the-counter (OTC)” segment accounts for a larger share and is expected to gain significant momentum in the forecast period owing to wide variety & availability of branded drugs and low-cost products. Product segmentation includes salivary substitutes, salivary stimulants, and dentrifices. Dentrifices segment accounted for a significant market share owing to effectiveness, affordability and higher adoption.

Regional Outlook:

Geographic segmentation for xerostomia (dry mouth) therapeutics industry includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific’s xerostomia therapeutics market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.2% in the forthcoming period due to rising awareness, high prevalence of Parkinson’s disease, cancer and HIV. North America followed by Europe accounts for a higher revenue share owing to rising prevalence of xerostomia and other dry mouth diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Sjogren’s syndrome and HIV along with rising awareness by government and health care NGOs.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/