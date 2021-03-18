Rising Fashion Director Mina Luna Vincent Unveils Her First Augmented Reality Fashion Movie

New York, NY, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Talented fashion director Mina Luna Vincent is set to showcase the first augmented reality (AR) fashion film. This beautifully innovative Mexican-Australian artist has released a video for the clothing brand “Sucia” and the video is titled “Chulada”.

According to sources, director Mina Luna Vincent’s video has been hailed as one of the most intelligent, presuming that it is one of the first of its existence using augmented reality without doubting this will be the new trend after the pandemic future using the current digital technologies. Those who know the work in depth know that she is also being hailed as a trendsetter in the fashion world and she is expected to break barriers with her new technology to showcase her artwork.

A film prodigy since her childhood, she was always fascinated by the world of film and everything that goes on and off the screen. A faithful follower of the world of photography is she who she would later become and she would experiment with anything and everything she could. Her meticulousness and a sharp brain, combined with unique dedication and commitment, earned her some of the highest profile work, which is very much a dream of many young professionals. Mina showed her absolute class in Shudder Away From You (2018) and The Space To Your Pleasure (2019) and other works in collaboration with prestigious names in the industry.

“Yes, it is true that I am a photographer, musician, painter, screenwriter, writer, muralist and designer. I grew up in a circle that always supported my ambitions a lot and helped me focus on my career. I have always wanted to set new benchmarks in this industry and I am glad to have the opportunity to show a new cinematic movement with augmented reality developed the first Fashion Film in history. I have explored stop-motion, synchronous and asynchronous montage, animation, landscaping and virtual worlds and I have making sure my product and style stand out. I promise you, this show is going to set new trends in the cinematic future of your world, “said Mina Luna Vincent.