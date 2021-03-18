Ureteroscopy Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.4% – Global Industry Segments and Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Ureteroscopy Market by Product (Flexible Ureteroscopes, Semi-rigid Ureteroscopes), Application (Urolithiasis, Urinary Stricture, Kidney Cancer), End User (ASCS, Hospitals), and Region (US, Canada, Asia, Europe) – Global Forecast”, the flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is expected to reach USD 1,054.1 million by 2023 from USD 809.6 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

# Increasing Incidence of Urolithiasis

# Technological Advancements and Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Devices

# Growth in the Geriatric Population and Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

# Adverse Effects of Lithotripsy Procedures

# Improving Hospital Infrastructure

# Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

Flexible ureteroscopes are expected to account for the largest share of the market

By type of product, the semi-rigid ureteroscopes market is further segmented into flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopes. The flexible ureteroscopes segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2018. The growing incidence of urolithiasis, rising prevalence rate of kidney cancers, and technological advancements in flexible ureteroscopes are the primary factors driving the growth of the flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market. The flexible ureteroscopes market is further segmented into fiberoptic and digital ureteroscopes. The digital ureteroscopes segment is expected to account for the larger market share in 2018 owing to the higher efficacy and better image output of these devices.

Urolithiasis applications to account for the largest share of the market in 2018

By application, classified into urolithiasis, urinary stricture, and kidney cancer. Urolithiasis is the largest application segment in the market owing to the increasing prevalence of urolithiasis globally.

Hospitals are expected to dominate the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy end-user market in 2018

By end user, the flexible ureteroscopy market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the flexible ureteroscopy market. This large share can be attributed to the high number of surgeries performed in hospitals.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is geographically classified into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the largest regional market for ureteroscopes majorly due to the high prevalence of kidney stones (and the large number of surgical procedures performed for the same) and the rising healthcare expenditure in this region. Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Growth in this region is mainly due to the large patient population.

Global Key Leaders:

Some of the major players operating in ureteroscopy market are Olympus (Japan), Stryker (US), Boston Scientific (US), KARL STORZ (Switzerland), Richard Wolf (Germany), ELMED Medical Systems (Turkey), Rocamed (France), Maxer Endoscopy (Germany), ProSurg (US), and Vimex Endoscopy (Poland).

Olympus (Japan) accounted for the largest share of the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market. The company has reported an increase in sales in overseas markets, including important emerging markets such as Central and South America, China, Russia, and the Middle East. Olympus focuses on leveraging its competitive flexible ureteroscopes to expand its share and sales. The company invests heavily in research activities. In 2017, it invested ~10% of its total revenue in R&D to enhance product development. It also has a strong brand image and wide geographic presence in the market.