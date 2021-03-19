Vacuum Grease Market Top Company Market Positioning and Vendor landscape, 2025

The Global Vacuum Grease Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Vacuum Grease Market is anticipated to reach USD 155.9 million by 2025. Vacuum grease is a lubricant with low volatility and mostly suitable for the low-pressure environments. It is resistant to esters, alcohols, water, and alkalis. Vacuum Grease provides protection from corrosion. This is typically restricted to soft vacuum, as ultra-high vacuum or raised temperatures may give glitches with the grease outgassing.

Key Players:

  • DOW Corning Corporation
  • M&I Materials Ltd.
  • Castrol Limited
  • Maax Lubrication Pvt Ltd
  • Shin-Etsu Silicone.
  • MPT Industries
  • The Chemours Company
  • Solvay S.A.
  • Supervac Industries
  • Eastern Petroleum Pvt. Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

Grease is frequently used with glass vacuum systems. All metal systems typically use knife-edge seals in soft metals. While using O ring seals, these should not be greased as it can distort the rings when compressed.

Vacuum Grease Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.0% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The market may be explored by type, application, and geography. The market may be explored by type as Hydrocarbon vacuum grease, Silicone vacuum grease, and Fluorocarbon vacuum grease. The “Fluorocarbon-based Vacuum Grease” section dominated the Vacuum Grease Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to development in the laboratory industry in North America and Europe. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Type Outlook:

  • Silicone vacuum grease
  • Fluorocarbon vacuum grease
  • Hydrocarbon vacuum grease

Application Outlook:

  • Food processing
  • Laboratory equipment
  • Automotive & Aerospace
  • Pharmaceutical

The “Laboratory & Industrial Equipment” dominated the Vacuum Grease Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to development in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, industrial, and academic industries.

Regional Outlook:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Central & South America
  • Middle East & Africa

Europe accounted for the major share of the Vacuum Grease Market in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% and will continue to lead in the forecast period. India and China are significant players; both – in the industrial and laboratory equipment, and food processing market.

