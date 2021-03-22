Hydrosurgery Systems Market: North America to hold approximately 40% of the total revenue share through 2029

Traumatic wounds on account of burn injuries are the key driving factors for Hydrosurgery Systems market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 180,000 deaths took place in 2018 due to burns. The vast majority of burn incidences have occurred in low and middle income countries.

According to WHO about two-thirds of the global burn cases occurs in Africa and South-East Asian countries which is expected to drive the hydrosurgery systems market in these regions. Growing incidences of burn cases is expected to favor the demand for hydrosurgery systems devices, owing to large patient pool and need of effective treatment. The global hydrosurgery systems market is estimated at US$ 82.9 Mn in 2019, and projected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Key Takeaways from Hydrosurgery Systems Market Study

COVID-19 will greatly influence the growth trajectory of the market. Ubiquitous lockdown of public and private sector industries is bringing down the number of trauma cases caused by industrial burns. This is significantly hampering demand for hydrosurgery.

A large number of companies manufacturing handheld Hydrosurgery Systems contributed to a significant chunk of market share in terms of revenue in the hydrosurgery systems market.

North America and Europe collectively hold over 50% of the hydrosurgery systems market share owing to new product launches in these regions.

In terms of end user, hospitals are expected to dominate the hydrosurgery systems market during the forecast period.

The hydrosurgery systems market is highly fragmented. Some of the prominent manufacturers include Smith & Nephew plc. HydroCision Inc, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH. and few others.

“Technological advancements leading to the introduction of new and advanced products and emergence of number of players in the market have intensified Hydrosurgery Systems sales,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Wounds to Boost Demand for Hydrosurgery Systems

Chronic wounds are the major public health burden worldwide. The growing prevalence of diabetes, ulcers, obesity, and metabolic syndrome make chronic wounds a social, economic and clinical challenge.

According to the American Professional Wound Care Association, the chronic ulcers are estimated to cost the health care system $28 billion each year in United States, as a primary diagnosis and up to $31.7 billion as secondary diagnosis.

There is also a profound psychological impact on the patients suffering from chronic wounds, such as loneliness, depression and separation from an active social life. Hydrosurgery systems will witness a sharp uptake after the COVID-19 spread is contained. The rising prevalence of chronic wounds is expected to increase the risk of cancer and favor the growth of the hydrosurgery systems market over the forecast period.

