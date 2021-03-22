Arthroscopy Instruments Market worth USD 5.61 Billion : Increasing Preference for Mis Procedures

Pune, India, 2021-Mar-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “ Arthroscopy Instruments Market by Type (Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization System, Surgical Shaver, RF Ablation, Fluid Management), Application (Knee, Hip, Shoulder), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics)”, global arthroscopy instruments market is expected to reach USD 5.61 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.89 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, including subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key arthroscopy instruments industry players, and industry consultants to obtain and verify qualitative and quantitative information and to assess market prospects.

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoover’s, Bloomberg Business, Factiva, and Avention), to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and financial study of the market.

Major Growth Drivers:

The high incidence of sport-related injuries; technological advancements in arthroscopy products; and efficient reimbursement systems in developed countries are some of the factors driving the growth of the market.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global arthroscopy instruments market is projected to reach USD 5.61 Billion by 2022 from USD 4.17 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Objectives of the study are:

1. To define, describe, and forecast the global market by product, application, end user, and region

2. To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

3. To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

4. To analyze the market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

5. To forecast the revenue of market segments with respect to the four key regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

Browse in-depth TOC on “Arthroscopy Instruments Market”

67 tables

22 figures

136 pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=238516643

This report broadly segments the global market into type, applications, and end user. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into arthroscopic implants, arthroscope, visualization system, RF ablation system, motorized shavers, and fluid management system. In 2017, arthroscopes segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The significant growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the reduction in the life span of arthroscopes due to the sterilization process used to avoid infection and the launch of single-use arthroscopes.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into knee arthroscopy, shoulder arthroscopy, and other arthroscopy applications. Other arthroscopy applications include hip, foot, ankle, elbow, and wrist arthroscopy. The other applications segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the study period due to the rising number of hip arthroscopy surgeries and rising focus of manufacturers towards developing new instruments for complex hip arthroscopy surgeries.

Based on end users, arthroscopy instruments market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers & clinics. Hospitals are expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to the large number of surgeries that are performed in hospitals.

This report broadly segments the global market into type, applications, and end user. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into arthroscopic implants, arthroscope, visualization system, RF ablation system, motorized shavers, and fluid management system. In 2017, arthroscopes segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The significant growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the reduction in the life span of arthroscopes due to the sterilization process used to avoid infection and the launch of single-use arthroscopes.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into knee arthroscopy, shoulder arthroscopy, and other arthroscopy applications. Other arthroscopy applications include hip, foot, ankle, elbow, and wrist arthroscopy. The other applications segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the study period due to the rising number of hip arthroscopy surgeries and rising focus of manufacturers towards developing new instruments for complex hip arthroscopy surgeries.

Based on end users, arthroscopy instruments market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers & clinics. Hospitals are expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to the large number of surgeries that are performed in hospitals.

Request Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=238516643

The report covers the arthroscopy instruments market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2017, however, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific region is attributed to the growing patient pool and on-going positive changes in healthcare infrastructure in that region.

The major players of the market are Arthrex (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), DePuy Synthes (US), Stryker (US), CONMED (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Karl Storz (Germany), B. Braun (Germany), Olympus (Japan), Richard Wolf (Germany), MEDICON (Germany), Sklar (US), Millennium (US), and GPC Medical (India).