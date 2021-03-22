Kids Bicycle Market Business Environment Analysis, Industry Opportunities & Challenges, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Kids Bicycle Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global kids bicycle market size is expected to register revenue of USD 4.9 billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a 2.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to increasing demand for bicycles with attractive colors and features among kids coupled with rising awareness about health benefits associated with bicycle riding.

Key Players:

Giant Bicycles

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Specialized Bicycle Components

SCOTT Sports SA

Cannondale

GT Bicycles

Merida Bikes

Fuji Bikes

Cervélo

Cicli Pinarello SRL

Santa Cruz Bicycles

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-kids-bicycle-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Kids are more interested in riding bicycles that have modern designs and bright colors. Thus, manufacturers have started producing bicycles with stickers and cartoons from favorite comic characters and superheroes. Additionally, preference of musical horns, baskets and light-weight wheels among the kids is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth of kids bicycle in the upcoming years.

Another type of popular bicycle is a two-seater bicycle particularly made for siblings and twins wherein both of them can have access to the pedals. Thus, manufacturers have started launching such bicycles to cater to rising demand among kids. They have also started organizing bicycle races, marathon and other sports related to bicycles to promote their products.

Product Outlook:

Battery Operated

Conventional

The conventional bicycle product segment held the largest market share across the global market owing to its ease of availability even across the remote locations across the globe. Moreover, no need for an external power source and affordable prices are expected to boost sales in the upcoming years. The battery-operated cycle product segment is expected to have the highest CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 to 2025 due to features like a substitute to the pedals and incorporation rechargeable battery.

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Offline

Online

The offline mode of distribution channel held the largest share of 85% across the global kids bicycle market. This can be attributed to rising preference among the kids to take a test drive of the bicycle before purchasing coupled with need for authenticating the product. The online distribution channel is also expected to witness significant growth in upcoming years owing to increasing influence of internet amongst millennial.

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, Europe held the largest share of around 25% across the global kids’ bicycle market. This can be attributed to increasing awareness amongst millennial and working population regarding the usage of bicycles. Large number of people prefers cycle over other vehicles across countries like Switzerland, Belgium, Norway, Netherlands, and Germany. Moreover, governments have started providing a separate path for cycle riders. Thus, the kids bicycle market is expected to boost over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Rising popularity of bicycles across countries like China and India is expected to drive the market growth during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. Moreover, usage of bicycles for maintaining proper health and to prevent obesity is to have a positive impact on market growth.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/