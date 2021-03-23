Two Leading Critical Care Nursing Textbooks Highlight Importance of Automated Pupillometry

IRVINE, Calif., 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Recently published editions of two leading critical care nursing textbooks now include discussions about automated pupillometry, based on comprehensive reviews of state-of-the-art information about critical care procedures.

Pupillary examination is a critical component of neurological assessment. Abnormalities in pupillary response and pupil asymmetry are often associated with neurologic deterioration and correlate with poor neurological outcome. Manual pupillary assessment is subject to inaccuracies and inconsistencies, and is characterized by high inter-examiner variability.

The NeurOptics NPi-200 Pupillometer eliminates the variability and subjectivity inherent in manual pupillary evaluation, providing more accurate, reliable, and objective pupil size and reactivity measurement for this vital component of neurological examinations. NeurOptics will exhibit its NPi-200 Pupillometer at the International Stroke Conference, Feb. 22-24, 2017, in Houston (booth No. 714).

The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) Procedure Manual for High Acuity, Progressive and Critical Care, 7th Edition, and the American Association of Neuroscience Nurses (AANN) Core Curriculum for Neuroscience Nursing, 6th Edition, now include sections illustrating how use of a pupillometer removes subjectivity and allows pupillary reactivity to be trended in a consistent, objective, and quantifiable way. The AACN Procedure Manual, which was extensively reviewed by more than 100 experts in critical care nursing, is the authoritative reference for procedures performed in critical care settings, and the AANN curriculum is a comprehensive resource for practicing neuroscience nurses.

“We are excited that the foremost authorities on critical care and neuroscience nursing have recognized the importance of automated pupillometry in the assessment of patients with neurologic injuries,” said William Worthen, President and CEO of NeurOptics. “The NeurOptics Pupillometer benefits clinicians and patients by measuring pupil reactivity numerically so that now, for the first time, both pupil size and reactivity can be accurately trended for changes—just like other vital signs.”

Traditionally, pupil measurements have been performed in a subjective manner by clinicians using a penlight to manually evaluate pupil size and reactivity—a method prone to significant inaccuracies and inconsistencies.

In contrast, the NeurOptics NPi-200 Pupillometer is a portable, hand-held, infrared device that provides a reliable and objective measurement of pupillary size, symmetry, and reactivity. The numeric scale of the Neurological Pupil index (NPi®) allows a much more rigorous interpretation and classification of pupil reactivity. With the NPi-200 Pupillometer System, patient data can be uploaded into a hospital’s electronic medical record (EMR) system, saving valuable nursing time and eliminating potential charting errors.

NeurOptics is the leader in the science of pupillometry. The NeurOptics NPi-200 Pupillometer has been adopted in over 400 critical care units in the United States.

