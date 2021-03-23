Prime Healthcare Hospitals Named Among America’s 250 Best Hospitals

Kansas and Nevada hospitals rank among top five percent of U.S. hospitals for clinical outcomes

Kansas City, Kansas, Reno, Nevada, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, and Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, members of Prime Healthcare, achieved the Healthgrades 2021 America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award, a distinction that places them among the top five percent of nearly 4,500 hospitals assessed nationwide. Time and time again, these hospitals distinguish themselves as among the best in the nation. This year marks the third consecutive year for Saint Mary’s and the fourth for Providence to receive this award.

Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, rated hospitals for their performance in 32 of the most common conditions and procedures, including heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia, respiratory failure, sepsis, and stroke.

“Now more than ever, consumers understand the importance of researching hospitals and finding the best organization to meet their healthcare needs,” said Healthgrades Chief Medical Officer Brad Bowman, MD, “Especially in this era of COVID-19, we commend the recipients of the Healthgrades America’s Best Hospitals Awards for their commitment to providing superior outcomes and keeping their communities safe.”

Healthgrades explored how the top hospitals have consistently delivered better than expected outcomes and tackled the challenges of quality improvement. It found that the top 250 hospitals embraced similar strategies, including adopting a true patient-centered mindset that focused on engaging patients and their families and creating ambitious goals to consistently achieve superior patient outcomes. The top hospitals also recognized that all employees are stakeholders in the quest for continuous quality improvement.

“Providence and Saint Mary’s have an unwavering dedication to clinical and service excellence, consistently exceeding standards for patient-centered quality care,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, the CEO of Prime Region I and Corporate Chief Medical Officer. “The leaders, physicians, and staff of these hospitals deserve accolades for continuing to provide extraordinary care and outcomes for our patients, especially in the midst of the pandemic.”

Patients treated in hospitals named as Healthgrades America’s Best Hospitals have, on average, a 27.4 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive this award. If all hospitals, as a group, performed similarly to Healthgrades America’s Best Hospitals, 167,235 lives could potentially have been saved, according to Healthgrades.

“This is the fourth year in a row that Providence has received this distinction,” says Karen Orr, RN, MSN, CEO of Providence Medical Center, “Given COVID-19, recognition like this has never been more relevant. When you look at the statistics behind this award, this designation translates into actual saved lives in our community.” Among other recent national awards, Providence Medical Center, a 400-bed community hospital, was named to the 2020 Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list and received an ‘A’ grade in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

With a 112-year history, Saint Mary’s offers Northern Nevada inpatient, outpatient, ancillary, and wellness services. Nationally recognized and accredited by the Joint Commission, as well as named one of America’s “100 Top Hospitals” by IBM Watson Health, Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center is a 380-bed acute care hospital offering a top-rated Center for Cancer, surgical and orthopedic services, and an award-winning Cardiology program.

“High-quality outcomes require a culture of excellence and the commitment of staff and physicians working together,” said Tiffany Coury, CEO of Saint Mary’s Health Network. “This is the third consecutive year that we’ve received this wonderful recognition, and our team should feel so good about what we’ve accomplished for our patients. Our people is what makes Saint Mary’s the highest-rated acute-care hospital in Nevada and among the top in the nation.”

To learn more about how Healthgrades determines award recipients, and for more information on Healthgrades Quality Solutions, please visit www.healthgrades.com/quality.

Find us on:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/prime-healthcare

Twitter: twitter.com/_PrimeHealth

Facebook: facebook.com/primehealthcare

Instagram: instagram.com/prime_healthcare/