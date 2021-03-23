High Networth Individual Company

Hyderabad, India, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — We are an International seller representative for export-import, International funding direct representative for various international funders.

Financial services like Bank Guarantees, SBLC, project investment consultancy, international trade platforms investment, PPP program, Banking Instruments Monetization. Real estate investment in the USA. And Aviation chartering private sectors, Aircraft sales and acquisition, a consultancy in crude, LNG and establishing buyers and sellers mediation.

Our Services:

International Oil, LNG, Crude Products Requirement And Fulfilment

International Consultancy On Finance

Financial Brokers, Funders, High Net Worth Profile Individuals

Hospital Equipment

Indian Commodity Exporters

International Oil, LNG, Crude Supplier :

Blu Sky Ventures advises National and international companies, independent commercial oil and petrochemical producer companies, private equity investors, and other oil field services firms to maximize the value of their existing reserves by developing the right strategy.

Captain Aftab Shams is an oil and gas networker, and with his global network in the field, experience, and insights, he helps the clients to deal with the market challenges, supply chain, and operation strategy.

International Consultancy On Finance:

Your network is your net worth, and we value the saying. With our extensive contacts and network, we have been able to serve many national and international businesses to deal with their business finance. We help oil and gas projects worldwide with their project funding. We also support the government and private companies in India and overseas in their collateral-based project loans and financing.

FINANCIAL SERVICES WE OFFER:

Investment Management

Retirement Planning

Currency Transfer

Property Investment

Financial Brokers, Funders, High Net Worth profile individuals:

Any project that you handle or invest in has many stages, and you may need an expert to advise and guidance at any stage of your projects. If you are willing to invest in a project or want to discuss your pipeline projects, our financial analyst and consultant can help you with a 360-degree view of the industry. We go through robust research and field checks to guide you through handling your funds more efficaciously.

Our dedicated consultant will guide you through creating your financial portfolio with low churn and long-term focus. We know that the way to a successful investment is to pick up the perfect projects. Our experience in the areas of risk management and wealth creation will help the financial brokers, funders, and High Net Worth Profile Individuals to focus upon long-term wealth creation.

Hospital Equipment:

We are in the era of globalization. The development of the new medical system framework with the focus on the need of the patients is the modern version of the traditional healthcare system.

We believe that every hospital must be well equipped with all the required devices to be able to provide complete healthcare services to patients. With the latest inventions and tools, medical science is upgraded and better than before.

Indian Commodity Exporters:

We are an apex body for trading Indian rice, lobster, spices, and jewelry from India to different parts of the world.

We have survived the test of time and emerged as a guiding force established by our founder Captain Aftab Shams as a leading buyer, processor, and exporter of Indian commodities.

Consistent supply chain

Association with global

Suppliers

Strong customer base

Timely services

A network of storage

Facilities across the globe

Market intelligence

Global reach

Geographical arbitrage

5 Reasons Why Our Clients Trust Us:

Timesaving

Continuous Support

One-point Solution

Transparent Pricing

Complete Resolution