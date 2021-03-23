Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market Top Company Profiles and Recent Development Report, 2027

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The Europe industrial air filtration market size is likely to account for USD 4.61 billion by 2027, as per a new report published by Million Insights. The market is predicted to register 6.5% CAGR over the next seven years. Factors such as government regulations, technological advancements and workers safety are attributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the awareness pertaining to environment safety has increased, which resulted in an increased number of companies installing air filtration units.

Key Players:

Alfa Laval

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation (Clarcor Inc.)

Daikin Industries, Ltd

Honeywell International, Inc.

3M

MANN+HUMMEL

Sharp Corporation

SPX Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Governments across Europe have implemented stringent regulation to curb the emission. These regulations are further strengthened keeping workers safety in mind. For example, the Kyoto Protocol has been implemented in Europe in order to reduce the effect of greenhouse gas emission. This has mandated industries to install air filtration units. Rapid industrialization in emerging countries has further increased the demand for air filtration units.

In the recent past, the air filtration industry has witnessed technological advancement. For example, the use of wet scrubbers offers several advantages such as low usage and cost of reagent, reduced overall life cycle and others. Addition of emulsifier sulfur in inhibited oxidation process reduces the rate of oxidation to less than 15%, thereby, permitting the use of cost-effective materials by eliminating the risk of corrosion. Therefore, technological advancements and usage of the advanced mechanism are likely to spur market growth.

Product Outlook:

Dust Collectors

Oil Mist Collectors

HEPA Filters

Cartridge Collectors & Filters (CC&F)

Baghouse Filters

Welding Fume Extractors

Wet Scrubbers

Dry Scrubbers

End Use Outlook:

Cement

Food

Metals

Power

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Paper & Pulp and Woodworking

Plastic

Regional Outlook:

In Europe industrial air filtration market, Germany held more than 20% share in the market in 2019. Further, it is predicted that the country would dominate the market for the next seven years. Several pharmaceuticals companies are making their entry in into the German market, which in turn, is likely to augment the growth of the market. In addition, stringent regulations regarding workers safety and emission control are further predicted to supplement the growth.

