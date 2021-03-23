Doorbell Camera Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Mar 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Doorbell Camera Market size is estimated to reach USD 2.8 billion, by the end of 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. Increasing crime rate and rising concerns regarding safety and security of family are the key factors contributing to market growth.

These devices help in keeping track on pick-up services in and delivery without any interference from owner. It also helps in monitoring and accessing people coming to the house like servants’ babysitters, and service providers. In case of any new person visiting to house these cameras can detect the person’s face to avoid any risk.

It is observed that architects and builders prefer doorbell cameras for protecting amenities. For example, Toll Brothers provides smart home solutions for home protection. The product can be easily integrated with sensors, speaker, and micro phones. Companies such as TBI smart solutions offer integrated platforms for monitoring fire and burglary. This solution also helps keeping track on the energy consumption, light and thermostat. Thus, these factors are anticipated to impact the demand for the product.

Product innovations by the leading manufacturers are anticipated to be the important factor for the growth of the doorbell camera market. In 2019, August Home, Inc. introduced wireless doorbell security system. This product is featured with video resolution of 1440p and offers real time communication. These cameras offer 24/7 service of video streaming. Moreover, they provide continuous recording with cloud system for consumer needs.

In 2019, Robin Telecom has launched product called ProLine video doorbell. It is equipped with 720p HD video quality and a 130 degree view. The device provides integration with 3G, 4G, and Wi-Fi system.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, due to increasing population of middle age group in this region.

In 2018, wired product attributed to the highest market share of over 60.0% in the overall market.

Wireless segment is anticipated to grow at the significant CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, online segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of over 10.7% during the forecast period.

Major players in the market are August Home, IFIHomes, AUXTRON, SkyBell Technologies, Inc., Napco Security Technologies, Inc., Zmodo, VTech Communications, Inc., and Vivint, Inc.

Doorbell Camera Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia Pacific

India

China

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

