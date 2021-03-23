Antifungal Drugs Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2021 – 2025

Felton, California , USA, Mar 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Antifungal Drugs Market is anticipated to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2025. Anti-fungal drugs, as the name suggests, are used to cure fungal infections. Common fungal infections such as ringworm, fungal nail infection, and vaginal infection typically occur on the external surface of the body, although specific fungal invasive infections occur in an internal body organs such as brain and lungs.

The factors that propel the growth of the Antifungal Drugs Market include increasing occurrence of fungal infections across the globe, increasing consciousness, and ongoing research and development in anti-fungal drugs. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including occurrence of counterfeit drugs and resistance towards antifungal drugs.

Global Antifungal Drugs Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Azoles

Echinocandins

Polyenes

Allylamines

Others

Global Antifungal Drugs Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Dermatophytosis

Aspergillosis

Candidiasis

Others

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Antifungal Drugs Industry comprise Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Inc. (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Beckman Coulter, Kramer Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Tecan Group, and Basilea Pharmaceutical Ltd. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

North America accounted for the major share of the Antifungal Drugs Market Size in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include high patient consciousness levels, and R&D strength pertaining to new drug development.

