Peracetic Acid Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Forecast Report to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Mar 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Peracetic Acid Market is expected to grow considerably in the years to come owing to the increase in demand from food and beverage industry majorly. Peracetic acid, also known as Peroxyacetic acid (PAA) is a powerful oxidizing sanitizer. It reacts with several metals and other contact bases like aluminum, tin-plated iron, and stainless steel but galvanized iron, plain steel, copper, bronze, and brass, are prone to corrosion and reaction.

Growing applications of peracetic acid in several industries like food and beverage are the major drivers of peracetic acid market. Peracetic acid initially gained popularity from the United States (FDA) Food and Drug Administration as safe chemical and antimicrobial for food preservation. This introduced numerous other application of peracetic acid as microbial disinfectants and food preservatives in the recent years.

Request a Sample Copy of Peracetic Acid Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/peracetic-acid-market/request-sample

The acid is extensively used in food industry as preservative for poultry, fisheries and meat items. Additionally, increase in the demand of peracetic acid in several beverages processing is also influencing the growth of peracetic acid industry. However, the conventional applications of the acid in healthcare, personal care, and industrial cleaning disinfectants is growing, which ultimately drives peracetic acid market.

Developments in manufacturing technology, innovative techniques for using peracetic acid in wide applications and growing acceptance of bio-based chemicals is expected to introduce new opportunities in peracetic market in the years to come. Conversely, direct exposure of peracetic acid can cause allergy, burns and other hazardous infection to eyes, skin and respiratory organs. If the acid is consumed in high concentrations, the effects could be more dangerous. Altogether, peracetic acid is restricting its approval in household applications, which hampers the growth of peracetic market.

Developments and advancements in chemical products has resulted the horticulture industries to turn more cautious for checking microbial safety, which has promoted the application of peracetic acid in agriculture. With the use of concentrated peracetic acid, the overall price can be brought down for application in pulp and paper segment. However, the health hazards related to incessant exposure to product can obstruct the growth of the market.

Peracetic acid industry is categorized on the basis of product, application, and geography. On the basis of product, the industry is divided into solution grade and distilled grade. Sulfuric acid is commonly used due to which it is predicted to lead peracetic acid market in the years to come.

On the basis of application, peracetic acid industry is split into sterilant, disinfectants, sanitizer and others. Disinfectants segment is expected to register significant growth in future since it is widely used in industries like food and beverage, water treatment, healthcare, pulp and paper. This is followed by sterilant and sanitizer industry.

The key players in peracetic acid industry are Peroxychem, Evonik Industries, Kemira Chemicals, Seitz GMBH, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Ecolab, Solvay Chemicals, Mitsubishi Gas Chemicals, Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Christeyns, Promox S.P.A., and Helios Group among others.

Access Peracetic Acid Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/peracetic-acid-market

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size in 2025?

What are the growth opportunities of Peracetic Acid market in upcoming period?

What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?

Which region or country driving the demand of Peracetic Acid market?

How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com