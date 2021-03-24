Medical Terminology Software Market worth $1,786 million by 2024 – Leading Players are Driving the Industry Growth

Pune, India, 2021-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The medical terminology software market is projected to reach USD 1,786 million by 2024 from USD 707 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.

Factors Driving the Market Growth:

The growth in this market is driven by factors such as the rising focus on minimizing medical errors, government initiatives for HCIT adoption, and disparity and fragmentation in the terminology content of healthcare organizations.

Data aggregation dominates the medical terminology software market, by application

On the basis of application, the data aggregation segment accounted for the largest share of the medical terminology software market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing focus on reducing medical errors and the need to create a consistent and comprehensive data source and improve performance measurement and transparency in patient care.

Services held the largest share of the medical terminology software market, by product & service, in 2018

On the basis of product & service, the services segment accounted for the largest share of the medical terminology software market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for the standardization of patient data and the rising need to curb medical errors and accumulation of large amounts of healthcare data.

Worldwide Geographical Segmentation in-detailed:

Geographically, the global medical terminology software industry is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of North America is attributed to the high adoption of HCIT technologies, regulatory requirements regarding patient safety, the presence of leading market players in the region, and growing demand for accurate data exchange between healthcare providers and payers to streamline workflows.

Key Players of Market:

Prominent players in the medical terminology software market are Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands), Intelligent Medical Objects (US), Apelon (US), Clinical Architecture (US), 3M (US), CareCom (Denmark), Bitac (Spain), B2i Healthcare (Hungary), BT Clinical Computing (Belgium), and HiveWorx (Ireland).