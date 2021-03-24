Release Papers Key Players Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast up to 2031

Release Papers Market: An Overview

Release papers are coated with release-agents, serving wide applications such as safeguarding adhesive surfaces for tapes, labels, and other adhesive products. For each adhesive product, a release agent namely silicon is coated on the respective side of the base paper. This release papers are pre-coated, and with it is a barrier layer to avoid the soaking-in of release agent into the base paper. Release papers help in maintaining freshness/stickiness of adhesive products with strong release properties. Release papers form a major component that empowers the demand in tapes, labels, and other sealant products, which are closely attached with one’s daily routine—from medicinal bandages to postal stamp & services. The market for release papers has direct association with pressure sensitive labels, tapes and other sealant products markets. Manufacturers of release papers readily provide products in both single as well as double sided product format, however, the single side coated (S1S) release paper has emerged as the most popular one. Moreover, release papers are water-resistant and anti-microbial and hence have varied applications in the key end-use industries. The market for release papers is largely dominated by unorganized small- and medium-size market players with production sites concentrated in Asia Pacific owing to in convenience in availability of paper and coating raw material products.

Release Papers Market: Dynamics

The rising consumption of consumer products from industries such as food & beverages, consumer electronics, automotive & allied products, and other consumer goods has further increased the usage/application of labels, tapes, and other sealant products. Especially, the emerging economies such as India, Brazil, Nigeria, and South Africa have witnessed a blistering growth in the release papers market. Better economic prospects coupled with improving lifestyle in these economies have increased the customer spending on discretionary goods.

These above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the global release papers market over the forecast period.

Global Release Papers Market: Segmentation

The global release papers market can be segmented on the basis of release agents, product type, application and end use industry.

On the basis of release agent used, the global release papers market has been segmented as:

Silicone release agent

Little-silicone release agent

Others

On the basis of product type, the global release papers market has been segmented as:

One-sided (S1S) release papers

Both-side / Two-sided (S2S) release papers

On the basis of applications, the global release papers market has been segmented as:

Release papers for Tapes & Labels

Release papers for Sealant Products

Release papers for Envelopes & Mailing bags

Release papers for Rubber Products

Others applications

On the basis of end-use industry, the global release papers market has been segmented as:

Automotive & Electronics

Food & Beverages

Building & Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Telecommunication

Others

Release Papers Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for release papers over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high consumption of automotive as well as electronics products in the U.S., which accounts for a significant share in the global market. Likewise, the countries in Europe such as Germany, Italy, France and Spain are projected to add considerably in terms of revenue to the Europe release papers market. However, the countries in Asia Pacific such as India, China and the ASEAN countries are expected to witness blistering growth in the global release papers market. However, the growth of the release papers market is expected to be rather sluggish in the Middle East & African countries over the coming decade, with GCC countries expected to make a large contribution to the regional market.

Global Release Papers Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global release papers market are:

Lintec Corporation

Rayven, Inc.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

Fox River Associates, LLC,

KRPA Holding CZ, a.s.

The Griff Network

Infinity Tapes, LLC

Fujico Co. Ltd.

Changtian Plastic & Chemical Limited

Cotek Papers Ltd.

Loparex LLC

Savvy Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

Spoton Coatings Pvt. Ltd.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

