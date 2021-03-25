Automotive Plastics Market Share, Global Industry Size, Growth, SWOT Analysis, Top Companies, Competitor Landscape, Regional Outlook 2020

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ —

This Future Market Insights Report examines the ‘Automotive Plastics’ market for the period 2015–2020. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights about the market and potential market opportunities in the BRIC automotive plastics market. The usage of plastic components in automobiles is increasing at considerable pace across the globe.

Automotive plastics are used to manufacture various components such as lighting system, seating system, auto carpet and bumper. Versatile properties of plastics such as easy moldability, scratch resistance, thermal stability, impact strength and resistance to abrasion give them an edge over other materials which make them suitable for use in manufacturing of automobile components. Apart from this, reduction in manufacturing cost, durability and toughness of plastics have encouraged manufacturers to increase usage of plastics in various components such as doors, bumpers, fenders and others. All these components are used in three major applications, namely, exterior, interior and under bonnet.

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split under five sections, namely, market analysis by channel, vehicle type, application, product type and region. The report analyses the BRIC automotive plastics market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (Thousand Tonnes)

The report starts with an overview of the automobile sector output across the globe and BRIC region. In the same section, FMI covers the automotive plastics market performance in terms of consumption and revenue. This section also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from supply and demand perspectives. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on weighted average model included in the report better equips clients with detailed insights about the market.

The next section of the report analyses the market on the basis of channel, and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next ten years. Channel segment covered in the report include:

OEMs

Aftermarket

The next section of the report analyses the market on the basis of vehicle type, and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next ten years. Vehicle type covered in the report include:

Passenger

Commercial

The next section of the report analyses the market on the basis of application type, and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next ten years. Application type covered in the report include:

Interior

Exterior

Under Bonnet

The section that follows analyses the market on the basis of material type, and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next ten years. Material types covered in the report include:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polycarbonates (PC)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Others (includes various plastics such as polyamide (PA), polyphenylene ether (PPE), polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), polybutylene terephthalate (PBT))

The next section of the report analyses the market by region, and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next ten years. Regions covered in the report include:

Brazil

Russia

India

China

To calculate market size, the report considers average plastics components per vehicle across BRIC countries. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by application, material type and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at apt market estimates. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue as well as volume of plastics components. When developing the forecast of the market, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome based on different analysis based on supply side, demand side and dynamics of BRIC automobile (parent) market. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the automotive plastics market.

As previously highlighted, the market for automotive plastics is split into various sub-categories based on region, material type and application. All these sub-segments/categories have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments relative contribution to growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the BRIC automotive plastics market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of automotive plastics market by region, material type, channel type, vehicle type and application and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute $ opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the BRIC automotive plastics market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & performance of automotive plastics, Future Market Insights developed market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, BRIC automotive plastics market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers across the value chain, presence in automotive plastics product portfolio and key differentiators. Few of the market players featured in the section include:

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Co.

Braskem

Reliance Industries Limited

Faurecia Pvt. Ltd.

Lear Corporation

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Visteon Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Bayer AG

