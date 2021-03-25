Hydrophobic Coatings Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2025

Felton, California , USA, Mar 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 2.33 billion by 2025. Hydrophobic Coating is termed as a coating that lessens surface free energies and wettability as contact angles are high with dissimilar liquids like non-polar liquids and polar liquids. When water is put onto a surface with a hydrophobic coating, it will form a droplet with any large contact angle.

Plasma is exclusively used to render hydrophobic coatings on several surfaces like ceramics, technical materials, glass, and metals. The repelling of water makes difficult for surfaces to harbor bacteria and therefore is exclusively used with regards to surgical and medical tools. The Hydrophobic Coating Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Hydrophobic Coatings Market Property Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Anti-microbial

Anti-icing/wetting

Anti-fouling

Anti-corrosion

Self-cleaning

Others

Hydrophobic Coatings Market Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Medical

Optical

Other

Automotive sector accounted for the substantial market share of Hydrophobic Coating and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming period. This could be attributed to rising production of vehicles.

The key players of Hydrophobic Coating industry are NEI Corporation, Drywired, NeverWet, BASF SE, The 3M Company, and PPG Industries. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of Hydrophobic Coating in 2017 and is estimated to lead the overall market in the near future. The reason behind the overall market growth could be high demand for vehicles among populace, growing start-ups in the medical manufacturing sector, developing construction industry, and rising innovation in the aerospace sector. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Hydrophobic Coating in this region

North America and Europe are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Europe is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the foremost period.

