Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates John Sainis on 25 Years

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Robert Miller, the company’s President, recently congratulated employee John Sainis on his 25th anniversary with the company.

John began his career at Future on September 25, 1995 when he was hired as a Marketing Support Representative.

“I still remember the first day I started, not knowing what to expect in an industry I knew nothing about,” he said. “Based on the culture that the company fosters, I quickly realized that this was the company I wanted to be part of.”

Today, John is WW Corporate VP – Strategic Business Analyst, where he manages a strategic group of analysts and the market research team, as well as building critical tools to drive best business practices. “Being entrusted with managing a group of people is a responsibility I do not take lightly,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate to have worked closely with ownership, and the ability to learn and be mentored by them has shaped me as a professional.”

When he conducts interviews, candidates often ask how they can build their own successful career at Future. “I tell them that if you work hard and put in the effort, are loyal to the company and honest in your approach, there are no limits within Future Electronics.”

The years at Future Electronics have contributed to John’s life in ways that go beyond a fulfilling career. “I’ve met so many wonderful people, including my wife of close to 20 years,” he said. “My family is everything to me and that means spending time with them is the most important thing. I also need to recognize and thank my parents for their support and encouragement. As the son of immigrant parents and a first-generation graduate from university, it was their work ethic and positive spirit that have guided me throughout my career.”

“Thank you again, Future Electronics, for a wonderful quarter of a century.”

Founder and President Robert Miller has always believed that Future’s employees are its greatest asset. Future Electronics values the commitment of its people, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, vouchers, and other gifts based on length of tenure.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)

Fax: 514-693-6051

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###