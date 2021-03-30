Pathkits Celebrates Selling the 50 million VTM Kits Being the Largest Supplier in India

Leading VTM kit manufacturers in India sold more than 50 million VTM Kits, becomes the largest supplier

GURGOAN, INDIA, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Pathkits, one of the best VTM kit manufacturers in India, recently sold more than 50 million VTM (Viral Transport Medium) kits and becomes the largest supplier in India. Since COVID-19 drastically hit the nation, there’s been a huge demand among medical authorities and hospitals to have VTM kits to collect and transport viruses from one place to another. Although the cases are declining now, the demand is showing no signs of slowing down.

The diagnosis of COVID-19 viral infection solely depends on the collection of proper specimens and proper care to protect the virus from getting spread into the environment to curb its activity. Pathkits clearly understood the situation and acted accordingly by manufacturing VTM kits to allow the safe transfer of viruses for diagnostic purposes.

Viral Transport medium Kits (VTM Kits) are specially formulated equipment medium that is helpful in collection and transportation of viruses, ensuring the optimum viability of the sample is maintained. Made of Hanks’ Balanced Salt Solution and contain protective protein antibiotics, viral transport medium kits are designed with an aim to control microbial contamination and buffers for the effective control of pH.

The medium also contains a cryoprotectant that helps in preserving the virus if specimens are frozen for prolonged storage. These kits come with a flexible plastic shaft that helps to provide convenience to patients. For efficient collection and release of particulate matter, the plastic shaft is attached with soft nylon strands which help in increasing the sensitivity of serological and molecular detection assays.

The unique formulation of the transport medium helps in preserving the viability of viruses for up to 3 days or 72 hours (at refrigerated temperatures). All the VTM kits strictly adhere to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommended guidelines for any viral specimen collection of virus including COVID-19. Even doctors claimed that the kit is valid against the pandemic SARS-Cov-2 from ICMR-NIV.

With state-of-the-art technology and immense experience, the company managed to manufacture viral transport medium kits that;

Inactivates the virus immediately, allows safe collection & transportation of COVID 19 specimen.

Preserves and stabilizes the RNA at a higher temperature.

Allows the safe handling of specimens to ensure the doctors and healthcare professionals are safe.

Comes with tube dimensions- 16mm X 100mm Media- 3 ml & 1.5 ml.

In addition to the sterile VTM kits, the company has also developed RNA isolation kits and RT-PCR kits. By using the enzyme Reverse Transcriptase (RT), the isolated and purified RNA is then converted to DNA, which is used to confirm whether the respective person is suffering from COVID-19 or not.

To know more about their VTM kits and other associated solutions, simply visit https://pathkits.com/

About Pathkits:

Pathkits is one of the best VTM kit manufacturers in India that has an extensive distribution network across India. They endeavor to stay ahead with a relentless drive that was set into motion since their inception. With the vision of their founders, doctors, healthcare professionals, partners, stakeholders, and customers, they continued to break the boundaries and thus, sold more than 50 million viral transport medium kits. Backed by the latest technologies and a team of medical professionals, the company has a sole mission to provide the highest quality of healthcare solutions to mankind.

Media Contacts:

Mobile No– (+91) 7303429198

Email Id: info@pathkits.com

Opening hours: Mon-Sat: 8 am to 8 pm