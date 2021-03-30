Rat Model Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.7% – Driven by Increased Production of Monoclonal Antibodies

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — The Continuous support in the form of investments and grants, and personalized medicine fueling the demand for personalized humanized rat models are some of the factors driving the growth of the rat model market.

The rat model market is expanding with the increase in R&D activities in pharmaceutical industries. These rat model are being used in many applications such as toxicology, oncology, diabetes, neurology, immunology and infectious diseases, and others (rare disease, cardiovascular, metabolic disease, hematopoiesis, and regenerative medicines).

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Rat Model Market by Model Type (Outbred, Inbred, Knockout), Technology (CRISPR, Micro Injection), Therapeutic Area (Neurology, Oncology), Service (Breeding, Cryopreservation), Care Products (Cages, Feed, Bedding) & End User -Global Forecast” analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities.

Major Market Developments:

– In August 2016, Charles River Laboratories, Inc. entered into a strategic partnership with The Milner Therapeutics Institute and Consortium (UK). This partnership with the Consortium allows the academic institutions access to Charles River’s early discovery and drug development and services for the early stage drug development processes.

– In September, 2016, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. acquired Agilux Laboratories (US), a provider of bioanalytical services, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetic services, and pharmacology services. This acquisition is expected to compliment Charles River’s non-clinical portfolio and improve the clients’ early-stage research efforts by enabling them to seamlessly transition their drug candidates through the discovery and safety assessment process.

– In October 2015, Horizon Discovery Group plc expanded its UK based headquarters. The new facility is likely to accommodate 200 employees across manufacturing, services, research, and general and administrative functions.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into CRISPR, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer, and other technologies (genetically modified sperm-mediated gene transfer, virus/vector mediated gene transfer, liposome-mediated DNA & electroporation of DNA, biolistics, and TALENs & ZFN). The CRISPR segment is expected to command the largest share of the global rat model market.

NEUROLOGY;

Rat models serve as suitable animal models for detailed and accurate analysis of the mechanism of human neurodegenerative diseases. They help in the development and evaluation of new therapeutic strategies. Transgenic rat models are available for several neurological human conditions such as prion diseases, human retroviral diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, motor neuron diseases, anxiety, and others. Rat models for anxiety disorder have been useful for providing information on brain and behavioral mechanisms involved in the etiology and physiopathology of anxiety disorder.

DIABETES;

Rats are considered to be excellent experimental models for understanding the complex genetic basis of diseases such as diabetes. Due to the ever-increasing prevalence of diabetes globally; it has become important to study the mechanism of the disease. However, it is quite difficult to carry out research studies in human beings, owing to problems such as genetic heterogeneity and lack of controlled lifestyles. Rat models act as suitable models to study specific genetic mutations and to understand the function of genes on a homogeneous genetic background.

The key players in the global rat model market include Charles River Laboratories International (US), Envigo (UK), and Taconic Biosciences (US). Other players include Horizon Discovery Group (UK), genOway (France), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals (US), Transviragen (US), Janvier Labs (France), and Biomere (US).

Envigo held a share of around 20.5% of the rat model and services market in 2015. The company aggressively follows expansion strategy to broaden its products and services portfolio and to achieve higher revenue. For instance, in January 2014, the company expanded its presence in India with the introduction of a new research model breeding facility located in Hyderabad. In addition, the company had expanded its specialty research production facility in Indianapolis and Livermore, U.S. in 2013. The company is also engaged in various promotional and marketing strategies such as participating in scientific seminars and trade shows, sponsoring events, and distributing brochures during visits.