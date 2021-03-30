Blister Packaging Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2021-2031

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ —

A recent market report published by Future Market Insights on the blister packaging market provides global industry analysis for 2016-2020 & forecast for 2021-2031. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the blister packaging market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Taxonomy

The global blister packaging market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Product Type

Clamshell

Carded

Technology Type

Cold Forming Technology

Thermoforming technology

Material Type

Plastic PVC/Vinyl PET PE Others

Aluminum

Paper & Paperboard

Others

End Use

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Veterinary and Nutraceuticals

Medical Devices

Electronics & Electricals

Industrial Goods

Consumer Goods

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Ex. Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the blister packaging market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominant segments in the global blister packaging market, along with key the facts about market. This section also highlights FMI analysis and recommendations which will help the reader for further decisions.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the blister packaging market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about blister packaging market present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the blister packaging market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

It includes a comprehensive analysis of key trends such as product innovation and technological advancements that are impacting the global blister packaging market.

Chapter 04 – Global Blister Packaging Market Demand Analysis (Volume in tonnes) 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the blister packaging market between the forecast period of 2021-2031. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical blister packaging market.. Readers can also find the Y-o-Y growth trend for the forecast period (2021-2031).

Chapter 05 – Global Blister Packaging Market – Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis based on material type (plastic, aluminium, paper & paperboard, and others) of blister packaging market in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing approach at the manufacturer-level is considered for more précised market analysis.

Chapter 06 – Global Blister Packaging Market Demand (Value in US$ Mn) Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the blister packaging market between the forecast period of 2021-2031. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical blister packaging market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2021-2031).

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains the macroeconomic and forecast factors that are expected to influence the growth of blister packaging market over the forecast period. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the blister packaging market, which include the drivers, restraints and opportunities. This section is continued with the detailed of value chain analysis which represents flow of the product from raw material supplier to end users. Profitability margin during each transition of the product is also provided.

Chapter 08 – Impact of COVID-19

This chapter explains how the COVID-19 has impacted the overall packaging industry. It also explains the impacts of COVID-19 on the key regions, current statistics and probable future impacts and current economic projections.

Chapter 09 – Global Blister Packaging Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Product Type

Based on product type, the blister packaging market is segmented into clamshell and carded. for better understanding of the market graphical representation of value share, y-o-y trend and market attractiveness analysis is provided in the chapter

Chapter 10 – Global Blister Packaging Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Technology Type

The blister packaging market is further analyzed on the basis of technology type. For this analysis, the market is segmented as cold forming technology and thermoforming technology. In this chapter, readers can find information about value and volume analysis along with the recent trends in the market.

